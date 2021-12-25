Ludhiana Court Blast: Alleged bomber's house raided; investigators suspect RDX was used

The brother of alleged Ludhiana court bomber Gagandeep Singh has reportedly been detained for questioning hours after the slain former head constable was identified as the possible prime suspect in the case

The brother of alleged Ludhiana court bomber Gagandeep Singh has reportedly been detained for questioning hours after the slain former head constable was identified as the possible prime suspect in the case. Police raided Gagandeep house late Friday night and has been questioning his family members. Gagandeep allegedly had drug links. He was dismissed from service in 2019 following which he was sentenced to two years in jail. He was released in September this year.

According to investigators, after his release from jail, Gagandeep came in contact with two people -- Wadhwa Singh and Harvinder Singh. Wadhwa Singh is associated with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International. He is believed to have made contact with Gagagndeep through another local gangster.

Another breakthrough that investigators have achieved in the Ludhiana blasts case is that it has been ascertained that at least two to three kilograms of RDX explosive was used to carry out the blast. Final forensic reports are yet to come out, but sources said that RDX was a key component of the bomb.

Sources associated with the investigation said that the motive of the alleged bomber was to plant the explosive on the ground floor to cause maximum damage to the building and cause massive casualties. Sources further said that investigation is also focussing on how the alleged bomber came to possess RDX, which is something that is hard to get hold of. Investigators would also examine if the narcotics route was used to smuggle in the RDX and who were the local contacts who facilitated it.

Also Read: Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

Also Read: Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action