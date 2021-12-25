  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ludhiana Court Blast: Alleged bomber's house raided; investigators suspect RDX was used

    The brother of alleged Ludhiana court bomber Gagandeep Singh has reportedly been detained for questioning hours after the slain former head constable was identified as the possible prime suspect in the case

    Ludhiana Court Blast: Alleged bomber's house raided; investigators suspect RDX was used
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 10:21 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The brother of alleged Ludhiana court bomber Gagandeep Singh has reportedly been detained for questioning hours after the slain former head constable was identified as the possible prime suspect in the case. Police raided Gagandeep house late Friday night and has been questioning his family members. Gagandeep allegedly had drug links. He was dismissed from service in 2019 following which he was sentenced to two years in jail. He was released in September this year. 

    According to investigators, after his release from jail, Gagandeep came in contact with two people -- Wadhwa Singh and Harvinder Singh. Wadhwa Singh is associated with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International. He is believed to have made contact with Gagagndeep through another local gangster.

    Another breakthrough that investigators have achieved in the Ludhiana blasts case is that it has been ascertained that at least two to three kilograms of RDX explosive was used to carry out the blast. Final forensic reports are yet to come out, but sources said that RDX was a key component of the bomb.

    Sources associated with the investigation said that the motive of the alleged bomber was to plant the explosive on the ground floor to cause maximum damage to the building and cause massive casualties. Sources further said that investigation is also focussing on how the alleged bomber came to possess RDX, which is something that is hard to get hold of. Investigators would also examine if the narcotics route was used to smuggle in the RDX and who were the local contacts who facilitated it. 

    Also Read: Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Also Read: Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with former CM Digambar Kamat on Congress exits and TMC, AAP

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans do not want someone from Delhi or West Bengal to come and rule the state'

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am-dnm

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Australia announces playing XI with Scott Boland making debut, Josh azlewood unavailable-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Australia announces playing XI with Boland making debut, Hazlewood unavailable

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with former CM Digambar Kamat on Congress exits and TMC, AAP

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans do not want someone from Delhi or West Bengal to come and rule the state'

    Christmas 2021: BTS releases Butter Holiday remix dance practice video, check out SCJ

    Christmas 2021: BTS releases Butter Holiday remix dance practice video, check out

    Athiya Shetty writes an adorable post for father Suniel Shetty on his 30th wedding anniversary SCJ

    Athiya Shetty writes an adorable post for father Suniel Shetty on his 30th wedding anniversary

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style

    Recent Videos

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon