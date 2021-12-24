Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

After several consecutive days of warnings from the Indian Army, Pakistan has finally stopped the construction of the road near the Line of Control.

(Above) Representative Image

After several consecutive days of warnings from the Indian Army, Pakistan has finally stopped the construction of the road near the Line of Control. In violation of the LoC protocol, Pakistan had illegally started the construction of a road tunnel in the Tithwal sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chinar Corps had raised an objection

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army objected to this construction work being done in violation of the LOC protocol and appealed to stop the work through loudspeakers for several days. Along with this, the Indian Army had warned of taking other action if the construction work was not stopped.

There are many villages on the Line of Control between the Indian fence and the zero line. The Pakistanis have not constricted a border fence, but many villages in its area are near the zero line. There are 13 villages in front of the Indian fence in the Tithwal sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. There are an estimated 60 villages between the fence and the zero line on the Indian border.

The districts along the Line of Control from Rajouri to Bandipora have a population of at least one million people. After the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, Pakistan and India officially designated five crossing points as Nauseri-Tithwal, Chakoti-Uri, Hajipur-Uri, Rawalkot-Poonch and Tattapani-Mendhar. Besides this, Rawalkot (Tittrinot)-Poonch (Chakkan-da-Bagh) and Chakothi-Salamabad borders were allotted for commercial activities through an ordinance in 2011.

No construction allowed within 500 meters of LoC

The Indian Army appealed to stop the construction work through loudspeakers for several days, saying that this road construction is being done in violation of the LoC protocol. No construction can be done within 500 meters of the LoC. If either of the two countries does so, it will be seen as a provocative action.

The army made a constant appeal to stay within its border by stopping the construction of the road being built with the intention of infiltrating the border. Despite this, if the construction work of the road was not stopped for four days, India was warned of being forced to take other action. After the challenge of the Indian Army, finally, Pakistan had to stop the construction of the road.

Cross-LoC firing has reduced

After an agreement with India in February this year, cross-LoC firing has reduced. The number of infiltration from across the border has come down significantly this year. The terrorists who tried to infiltrate have been killed in an encounter by the Indian security forces. Frustrated for failing to infiltrate in large numbers this year, Pakistan illegally started road construction less than 500 meters from the LoC in the Tethwal sector, in its village Chiliyan of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Indian Army's Chinar Corps warned Pakistan to stop construction work for violating LoC protocol.