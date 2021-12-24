  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    After several consecutive days of warnings from the Indian Army, Pakistan has finally stopped the construction of the road near the Line of Control. 

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 24, 2021, 7:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    (Above) Representative Image

    After several consecutive days of warnings from the Indian Army, Pakistan has finally stopped the construction of the road near the Line of Control. In violation of the LoC protocol, Pakistan had illegally started the construction of a road tunnel in the Tithwal sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Chinar Corps had raised an objection

    The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army objected to this construction work being done in violation of the LOC protocol and appealed to stop the work through loudspeakers for several days. Along with this, the Indian Army had warned of taking other action if the construction work was not stopped.

    There are many villages on the Line of Control between the Indian fence and the zero line. The Pakistanis have not constricted a border fence, but many villages in its area are near the zero line. There are 13 villages in front of the Indian fence in the Tithwal sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. There are an estimated 60 villages between the fence and the zero line on the Indian border. 

    The districts along the Line of Control from Rajouri to Bandipora have a population of at least one million people. After the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, Pakistan and India officially designated five crossing points as Nauseri-Tithwal, Chakoti-Uri, Hajipur-Uri, Rawalkot-Poonch and Tattapani-Mendhar. Besides this, Rawalkot (Tittrinot)-Poonch (Chakkan-da-Bagh) and Chakothi-Salamabad borders were allotted for commercial activities through an ordinance in 2011.

    Pakistan buckles, stops LoC road work after Indian Army threatens action

    No construction allowed within 500 meters of LoC

    The Indian Army appealed to stop the construction work through loudspeakers for several days, saying that this road construction is being done in violation of the LoC protocol. No construction can be done within 500 meters of the LoC. If either of the two countries does so, it will be seen as a provocative action. 

    The army made a constant appeal to stay within its border by stopping the construction of the road being built with the intention of infiltrating the border. Despite this, if the construction work of the road was not stopped for four days, India was warned of being forced to take other action. After the challenge of the Indian Army, finally, Pakistan had to stop the construction of the road.

    Cross-LoC firing has reduced

    After an agreement with India in February this year, cross-LoC firing has reduced. The number of infiltration from across the border has come down significantly this year. The terrorists who tried to infiltrate have been killed in an encounter by the Indian security forces. Frustrated for failing to infiltrate in large numbers this year, Pakistan illegally started road construction less than 500 meters from the LoC in the Tethwal sector, in its village Chiliyan of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Indian Army's Chinar Corps warned Pakistan to stop construction work for violating LoC protocol.

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2021, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fed up with poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Indian Army has a new messaging app named ASIGMA

    Indian Army has a new messaging application named ASIGMA

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-dnm

    India conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie-dnm

    Goa Liberation Day: Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer Mormugao heads out for maiden sea sortie

    Recent Stories

    Centre warns people against lowering guard, says world witnessing fourth surge of COVID-19-dnm

    Centre warns people against lowering guard, says world witnessing fourth surge of COVID-19

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m followers on Instagram drb

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Fed up with poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Frustrated by poor Chinese weapons, Pakistan mulls asking United States for V-BAT 128 UAS

    Lufthansa United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas as Omicron variant takes a toll on crew numbers-dnm

    Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas as Omicron variant takes a toll on crew numbers

    Urfi Javed trolled yet again for wearing a cut paste sorts dress trolls ask if a rat ate her dress drb

    Urfi Javed's revealing blue cobweb top and matching shorts screams fashion horror

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon