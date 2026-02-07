Amritsar Rural Police arrested Shaminder Singh, the main accused in the murder of Lucky Oberoi, after a shootout in Amritsar's Khasa area. Singh was injured in the retaliatory firing and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

Amritsar Rural Police has arrested the key accused involved in the Lucky Oberoi murder case after a brief exchange of fire in the Khasa area of Amritsar and recovered a Beretta. 30 bore pistol was recovered from his possession, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Sandeep Goel.

The arrested accused, identified as Shaminder Singh, a resident of Mithapur in Jalandhar, was driving an Activa scooter. The latter is a prior offender with a criminal history, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in an official statement.

The Murder of Lucky Oberoi

As per the information, Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by unidentified assailants on a white Activa on Friday morning at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Parking in Model Town, Jalandhar, while he was leaving after paying obeisance.

Intelligence and Encounter

DIG Sandeep Goel said that immediately after the incident, coordinated efforts were initiated to identify and locate the accused. Based on reliable intelligence inputs, it came to notice that one of the accused, Shaminder Singh, was attempting to evade arrest after committing the murder and had taken refuge in the Khasa area, he said, while adding that, acting promptly on this information, Amritsar Rural Police laid nakas in the adjoining areas and intensified checking.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Suhail Qasim Mir said that during this operation, the accused was spotted coming on a motorcycle and when the police party signalled him to stop, the accused panicked and attempted to turn back his motorcycle, during which he lost control and fell down. In an attempt to escape thereafter, the accused opened fire on the police party, he said, while adding that the police acted in self-defence and retaliatory firing was carried out, during which the accused sustained a gunshot injury. The accused was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The SSP said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused has made important disclosures regarding the involvement of another person in the murder of Lucky Oberoi. On the basis of these disclosures, further raids and follow-up action are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused, he said.

In this regard, a case has already been registered under sections 103(1), 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Division 6 in Jalandhar Commissionerate. (ANI)