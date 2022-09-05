2 dead, several trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow

The scene of fire in the hotel has been captured in a video. It shows black smoke coming out from all sides of the hotel. Several fire engines reached the spot.

At least 2 people died after a massive broke out at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday morning. It is reported that several residents are trapped in a fire in a hotel in Lucknow. The hotel is in the Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow. The fire brigade was notified almost immediately.

The fire brigade started trying to douse the fire, but several people were trapped inside. The rescuers are trying to get them out by breaking the window.

The fire broke out on four floors of the well-furnished five-Storey hotel. Firefighters were also seen pulling unconscious residents out of hotel windows.

This Lucknow hotel is in the heart of the city. Sikandar Bagh, Chattar manzil palace and Nawab Wazed Ali Shah Zoological Garden are very close from here.

Three ambulances and fire tenders rushed to the Levana Hotel located in Hazratganj, and rescue operations to evacuate those trapped inside are underway. So far, 18 people have been evacuated.

"Rooms are filled with smoke making it difficult to go in. Work is underway to break window panes and grills. No information on any further casualties so far, 2 people have been rescued, but there is no response from 1-2 rooms. Attempts are being made to enter those rooms," said DG Fire Avinash Chandra.