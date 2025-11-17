A fire that started in a scrap shop near Lucknow's Itaunja flyover engulfed a total of six shops. Fire services managed to extinguish the blaze quickly. According to an official, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

As many as four to five shops were gutted after a fire broke out in a scrap shop in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a fire official said. They said that the fire broke out near the Itaunja bridge in Lucknow. Th blaze was brought under control after a few hours.

Fire Officer's Statement

Fire officer Prashant Kumar told ANI, "We received information of 4-5 shops engulfed in fire near the Intauja flyover... The fire was extinguished in very little time... A total of six shops caught fire... There are no casualties..."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)