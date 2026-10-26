From November 1, 2026, LPG and PNG consumers face key updates. Oil marketing companies will review commercial and domestic LPG prices based on global trends. Biometric Aadhaar authentication remains mandatory for receiving LPG subsidies.

LPG cylinder and piped natural gas (PNG) consumers should keep an eye on several important updates from November 1, 2026. While some changes may affect prices, other requirements concerning Aadhaar authentication, cylinder booking and delivery verification are already in force and are expected to continue into the new month.

One of the biggest developments to watch is the monthly revision of commercial LPG prices. Oil marketing companies generally review the rates of 19-kg commercial cylinders at the beginning of each month. International energy prices and supply conditions can influence these revisions, potentially affecting hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The price of domestic LPG cylinders may also be reviewed, although household rates do not necessarily change every month.

Aadhaar e-KYC and LPG Subsidy

Biometric Aadhaar authentication is mandatory for eligible domestic consumers seeking subsidised refills at the regulated retail selling price. The requirement took effect on October 1, 2026. Consumers who have already completed authentication do not need to repeat the process.

Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE app, Bharatgas users can access HelloBPCL, and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Authentication is also available through distributors or during cylinder delivery. Eligible consumers who have not completed the process should check with their oil marketing company about their subsidy and refill eligibility.

Cylinder Booking and Delivery Rules

The current interval between LPG refill bookings is 25 days for both urban and rural consumers, according to reports on the existing rules. Customers should check their booking eligibility before placing another request.

Delivery verification remains important. Consumers may need to provide the one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number to complete delivery.

What About PNG Connections?

The government is continuing efforts to expand piped natural gas access through initiatives such as the MyPNG portal. Households that obtain a PNG connection must follow the applicable rules governing their existing domestic LPG connection. Under the May 2026 amendment, they must apply to terminate the LPG connection or obtain a transfer voucher for future use in a non-PNG area within 30 days of obtaining PNG.

Consumers should verify official announcements before assuming that prices or procedures will change on November 1. Any new price revision will depend on the relevant oil marketing companies' announcements.