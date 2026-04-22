The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL on LPG cylinder black marketing, where cylinders were allegedly sold for Rs 5,000. The court directed the petitioner to approach the government, stating it cannot interfere in executive and policy matters.

Petitioner's Allegations

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging rampant black marketing of LPG cylinders at prices as high as Rs 5,000 in Delhi came up before the Delhi High Court on April 22, 2026. However, the Court declined to entertain the plea, directing the petitioner to raise his concerns with the government instead.

The petition, filed by Advocate Rakesh Kumar Mittal, claimed that despite the actual price of an LPG cylinder being around ₹1,000, they were being sold illegally at much higher rates due to an acute shortage. He also alleged that the government was allowing the export of gas even as the domestic supply remained strained. Mittal further pointed out that even the Delhi High Court canteen had faced a gas shortage recently, suggesting that the issue was widespread and serious.

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Court Cites Separation of Powers

However, a Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was not inclined to intervene. The Court noted that the canteen issue had already been resolved and observed that the government is taking steps to handle the situation.

The judges made it clear that controlling supply, preventing black marketing, and managing resources are matters for the executive, not the judiciary. They also remarked that courts cannot pass orders that are difficult or impossible to implement, such as completely stopping hoarding or black marketing.

Interference in Policy Decisions

On the allegation regarding gas exports, the Bench said it cannot interfere in economic and policy decisions taken by the government.

Dismissing the plea, the Court permitted the petitioner to submit a representation to the concerned authorities, directing that it be considered and appropriate action be taken.

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