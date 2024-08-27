Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love gone wrong! Pakistani man's hopes to elope with girlfriend to India lands him in BSF hands

    A Pakistani man’s hopes to elope with his girlfriend to India ended in his capture by Border Security Force (BSF) and sparked a diplomatic incident between the two nations.

    A 20-year-old Pakistani man’s attempt to elope with his girlfriend to India led to his capture by the Border Security Force (BSF) and triggered a diplomatic incident between Pakistan and India. On Monday, the BSF transferred the man, identified as Jagsi from Akli Kharodi in Tharparkar district, to the Sedwa police. The BSF also held a flag meeting with Pakistani Rangers to formally protest the unauthorized entry of the Pakistani national.

    According to a report by the Times of India, the incident unfolded in Akli, a Pakistani village located just 3 km from the international border. The young man, Jagsi, entered his girlfriend’s home with the intention of persuading her to run away with him to India. When she declined, he attempted to hang himself using her scarf, but the branch broke and he fell. The girl’s family arrived, assaulted him, but he managed to flee and cross into India near Barmer.

    Jagsi breached the barbed wire fence and reached Jhadpa, a village 15 km inside Indian territory, before being apprehended on Sunday.

    A diary and a mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Surveillance cameras along the border fence captured his movements, prompting the BSF to initiate a search operation and alert local police and villagers.

    During questioning, Jagsi told Indian authorities about his romantic relationship with a girl from his village, and his plan to elope with his girlfriend, who had ultimately refused to accompany him.

