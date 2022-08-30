Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Rains: Netizens pour in with memes as incessant rains continue to flood roads

    According to the traffic police, traffic snarls have been reported in Central Business District (CBD) area, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, Hebbal, KR Puram, Bellandur, JP Nagara, Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, and Koramangala.

    Several parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka have received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging in parts of the city while central India is sizzling under unrelenting heat. For the past few days, Bengaluru is experiencing torrential rainfall, with schools and colleges declaring a holiday.

    Thousands of hectares of agricultural land has come under water across the state. On the other hand, the traffic has been thrown out of gear on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway due to incessant rain.

    As several people found it difficult to commute, they took to social media and dropped photos and videos of the unpleasant situation and severely waterlogged areas near their houses.

    According to the traffic police, traffic snarls have been reported in Central Business District (CBD) area, Mysuru Road, Bannerghatta Road, Tumakuru Road, Hebbal, KR Puram, Bellandur, JP Nagara, Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Rajajinagar, and Koramangala.

    Waterlogging was reported on the Electronics City flyover and a video of the same, uploaded on social media blaming authorities, went viral.

    Here are some of the memes shared on social media: 

     

     

     

     

     

