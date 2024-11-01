Indian Railways implements new advance booking policy: Here's what you need to know

IRCTC: Indian Railways has implemented changes to ticket booking from November 1, 2024. However, this will not affect already booked tickets.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

IRCTC Ticket Booking

Indian Railways has recently changed the rules for train ticket booking. This change has come into effect from today. Accordingly, passengers can now book tickets 60 days in advance on any train. So far, passengers could book tickets 120 days in advance according to their future journey.

article_image2

IRCTC Ticket Booking

This change by Indian Railways applies to ticket booking for all trains and categories from November 1, 2024. However, this change will not affect already booked train tickets.

article_image3

IRCTC Ticket Booking

If you are planning to travel in the future, you need to be careful in booking tickets. Otherwise, it may be difficult for you to get a confirmed ticket. With only 60 days for advance booking, passengers have to book tickets in a hurry.

article_image4

IRCTC Ticket Booking

Passengers can book tickets on the IRCTC app or website according to their future travel plans. Reservation tickets can also be obtained at the reservation counter at the railway station.

article_image5

Indian Railways

Passenger Survey

The railway has conducted several surveys of passengers traveling to specific states and cities over the past year and has identified more than 50 lakh passengers who travel to a particular state or city multiple times a year. Based on the travel history of such passengers, the railway sends them messages during festive seasons so that they can be informed about special trains and other arrangements. This allows them to book tickets on the special train on their route.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC dmn

Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC

Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath vkp

Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon