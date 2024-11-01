Indian Railways implements new advance booking policy: Here's what you need to know

IRCTC: Indian Railways has implemented changes to ticket booking from November 1, 2024. However, this will not affect already booked tickets.

IRCTC Ticket Booking

Indian Railways has recently changed the rules for train ticket booking. This change has come into effect from today. Accordingly, passengers can now book tickets 60 days in advance on any train. So far, passengers could book tickets 120 days in advance according to their future journey.

IRCTC Ticket Booking

This change by Indian Railways applies to ticket booking for all trains and categories from November 1, 2024. However, this change will not affect already booked train tickets.

IRCTC Ticket Booking

If you are planning to travel in the future, you need to be careful in booking tickets. Otherwise, it may be difficult for you to get a confirmed ticket. With only 60 days for advance booking, passengers have to book tickets in a hurry.

IRCTC Ticket Booking

Passengers can book tickets on the IRCTC app or website according to their future travel plans. Reservation tickets can also be obtained at the reservation counter at the railway station.

Indian Railways

Passenger Survey The railway has conducted several surveys of passengers traveling to specific states and cities over the past year and has identified more than 50 lakh passengers who travel to a particular state or city multiple times a year. Based on the travel history of such passengers, the railway sends them messages during festive seasons so that they can be informed about special trains and other arrangements. This allows them to book tickets on the special train on their route.

Latest Videos