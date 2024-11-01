Diwali 2024: Delhi sees over 300 fire-related incidents; smog pushes AQI to 'very poor' range

Tragically, these incidents led to the deaths of at least three individuals, with another 12 injured in various fire-related accidents. The increase in calls reflects a spike in fire hazards across the capital, prompting authorities to further highlight safety measures during festive celebrations.

The Delhi Fire Department on Friday (November 1) revealed that it faced an unprecedented surge in emergency calls on Diwali night, with officials reporting the highest number of fire-related incidents in over a decade. The department confirmed receiving as many as 320 distress calls related to fires and other emergencies across the city, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

Tragically, these incidents led to the deaths of at least three individuals, with another 12 injured in various fire-related accidents. The increase in calls reflects a spike in fire hazards across the capital, prompting authorities to further highlight safety measures during festive celebrations.

Meanwhile, the national capital saw a sharp decline in air quality, with pollution levels dropping to the "very poor" category as a thick layer of toxic smog blanketed the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 361 as of 7:30 am.

The AQI across various parts of the city reflected the intense impact of post-festival pollution, with most areas reporting figures between 300 and 400, well within the “very poor” category. Notably, areas like Anand Vihar, Burari Crossing, Chandni Chowk, and Sonia Vihar recorded AQI levels around 395, nearing the "severe" mark.

Other prominent localities such as Bawana (392), Ashok Vihar (387), and Wazirpur (389) also showed critically high levels of pollutants.

Here's a look at the AQI levels in key areas across Delhi:

Alipore: 353

Anand Vihar: 395

Ashok Vihar: 387

Bawana: 392

Burari Crossing: 395

Chandni Chowk: 395

Mathura Road: 371

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 372

IGI Airport: 375

ITO: 334

Jahangirpuri: 390

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 343

Lodhi Road: 314

Mundka: 374

Najafgarh: 329

Nehru Nagar: 385

North Campus: 390

Dwarka: 352

Okhla Phase 2: 369

Punjabi Bagh: 392

Shadipur: 388

Sonia Vihar: 395

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 314

Wazirpur: 389

