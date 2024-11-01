Diwali 2024: Delhi sees over 300 fire-related incidents; smog pushes AQI to 'very poor' range

Tragically, these incidents led to the deaths of at least three individuals, with another 12 injured in various fire-related accidents. The increase in calls reflects a spike in fire hazards across the capital, prompting authorities to further highlight safety measures during festive celebrations.

Diwali 2024: Delhi sees over 300 fire-related incidents; smog pushes AQI to 'very poor' range AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

The Delhi Fire Department on Friday (November 1) revealed that it faced an unprecedented surge in emergency calls on Diwali night, with officials reporting the highest number of fire-related incidents in over a decade. The department confirmed receiving as many as 320 distress calls related to fires and other emergencies across the city, marking a significant rise compared to previous years.

Tragically, these incidents led to the deaths of at least three individuals, with another 12 injured in various fire-related accidents. The increase in calls reflects a spike in fire hazards across the capital, prompting authorities to further highlight safety measures during festive celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Man fatally blown apart by accidental onion bombs explosion (WATCH)

Meanwhile, the national capital saw a sharp decline in air quality, with pollution levels dropping to the "very poor" category as a thick layer of toxic smog blanketed the region. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 361 as of 7:30 am.

The AQI across various parts of the city reflected the intense impact of post-festival pollution, with most areas reporting figures between 300 and 400, well within the “very poor” category. Notably, areas like Anand Vihar, Burari Crossing, Chandni Chowk, and Sonia Vihar recorded AQI levels around 395, nearing the "severe" mark.

Other prominent localities such as Bawana (392), Ashok Vihar (387), and Wazirpur (389) also showed critically high levels of pollutants.

19-year-old Indian 'baked to death' in Canada Walmart oven — What we know so far?

Here's a look at the AQI levels in key areas across Delhi:

Alipore: 353
Anand Vihar: 395
Ashok Vihar: 387
Bawana: 392
Burari Crossing: 395
Chandni Chowk: 395
Mathura Road: 371
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 372
IGI Airport: 375
ITO: 334
Jahangirpuri: 390
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 343
Lodhi Road: 314
Mundka: 374
Najafgarh: 329
Nehru Nagar: 385
North Campus: 390
Dwarka: 352
Okhla Phase 2: 369
Punjabi Bagh: 392
Shadipur: 388
Sonia Vihar: 395
Sri Aurobindo Marg: 314
Wazirpur: 389

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING! India may face staggering 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate crisis, study finds shk

SHOCKING! India may face staggering 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate crisis, study finds

BJP's ex-secretary Satheesh claims to have evidence of Kodakara hawala case, assures cooperation with police dmn

BJP's ex-secretary Satheesh claims to have evidence of Kodakara hawala case, assures cooperation with police

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Man fatally blown apart by accidental onion bombs explosion (WATCH) AJR

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: Man fatally blown apart by accidental onion bombs explosion (WATCH)

Kerala Piravi 2024: 68 years of progress and challenges as state celebrates formation day dmn

Kerala Piravi 2024: 68 years of progress and challenges as state celebrates formation day

Waqf property dispute Riots turn violent in Karnataka Haveri 6 injured vkp

Waqf property dispute: Riots turn violent in Karnataka's Haveri, 6 injured (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film? RBA

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Report Day 1: Did Kartik Aaryan's movie BEAT Ajay Devgn's film?

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone' snt

IPL 2025: RCB breaks silence on Virat Kohli's captaincy return, says 'sorry to disappoint everyone'

SHOCKING! India may face staggering 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate crisis, study finds shk

SHOCKING! India may face staggering 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate crisis, study finds

Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party: Model turns E.T. this year; check out the pictures RBA

Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party: Model turns E.T. this year; check out the pictures

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie dmn

L2: Empuraan release date locked, Mohanlal shares exciting update on movie

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon