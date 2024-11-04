Mumbai man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps 'take flyover' pop-up; see viral LinkedIn post

A Thane-based man urged Google Maps to reward the person who created its “Take flyover” feature with a Diwali bonus in a post on LinkedIn that has gone viral.

A man from Thane, Mumbai urged Google Maps to reward the person who created its “Take flyover” feature with a Diwali bonus in a post on LinkedIn that has gone viral. Uddhav Parab, a freelance writer, also shared a screenshot showcasing the innovative tool in action, which displays landmarks and points of interest in stunning 3D, bringing an immersive twist to digital navigation.

Expressing his admiration, Parab wrote, "Google, you better give a Diwali bonus to the person who added the 'Take Flyover' pop-up on Google Maps." His post has struck a chord, rapidly amassing over 20,000 likes and sparking conversations across the LinkedIn community.

Take a look at the post

Many LinkedIn users echoed Parab's enthusiasm, acknowledging how the feature enriches the Google Maps experience by providing a more detailed, layered view of travel routes.

A user Saurabh Khandelwal wrote, “I have not observed this feature in Google maps. I recently travelled about 1000 km. But it's very good feature....They should also give details of toll plaza on highway and amount it will charge during travel. So that we should know in advance how much we are spending on toll. One can plan the fastag recharge in advance to avoid blacklisting and paying double in cash.”

Meanwhile, Yash B., a software developer, offered a different take, attributing the feature to an entire Google Maps team and years of user feedback, “I believe, it was not a person rather it's a whole good team. And before that, it was years long pending user's/client feedback or demand.”

Another LinkedIn user, engineer Faique Jatu, suggested a subtle change, “Using a different color code for the path that takes flyover would have been a better option, I think so.”

