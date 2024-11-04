Mumbai man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps 'take flyover' pop-up; see viral LinkedIn post

A Thane-based man urged Google Maps to reward the person who created its “Take flyover” feature with a Diwali bonus in a post on LinkedIn that has gone viral.

Thane man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps' 'take flyover' pop-up; see VIRAL LinkedIn post shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

A man from Thane, Mumbai urged Google Maps to reward the person who created its “Take flyover” feature with a Diwali bonus in a post on LinkedIn that has gone viral. Uddhav Parab, a freelance writer, also shared a screenshot showcasing the innovative tool in action, which displays landmarks and points of interest in stunning 3D, bringing an immersive twist to digital navigation.

Expressing his admiration, Parab wrote, "Google, you better give a Diwali bonus to the person who added the 'Take Flyover' pop-up on Google Maps." His post has struck a chord, rapidly amassing over 20,000 likes and sparking conversations across the LinkedIn community.

Take a look at the post

Thane man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps' 'take flyover' pop-up; see VIRAL LinkedIn post shk

Many LinkedIn users echoed Parab's enthusiasm, acknowledging how the feature enriches the Google Maps experience by providing a more detailed, layered view of travel routes.

Also read: "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman

A user Saurabh Khandelwal wrote, “I have not observed this feature in Google maps. I recently travelled about 1000 km. But it's very good feature....They should also give details of toll plaza on highway and amount it will charge during travel. So that we should know in advance how much we are spending on toll. One can plan the fastag recharge in advance to avoid blacklisting and paying double in cash.”

Thane man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps' 'take flyover' pop-up; see VIRAL LinkedIn post shk

Meanwhile, Yash B., a software developer, offered a different take, attributing the feature to an entire Google Maps team and years of user feedback, “I believe, it was not a person rather it's a whole good team. And before that, it was years long pending user's/client feedback or demand.”

Another LinkedIn user, engineer Faique Jatu, suggested a subtle change, “Using a different color code for the path that takes flyover would have been a better option, I think so.”

Also read: Fired techie forced to work as Swiggy delivery agent shares moving survival story on LinkedIn; see viral post

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations AJR

'Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations

Kerala: Palakkad bypoll postponed to November 20 due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam anr

Kerala: Palakkad bypoll postponed to November 20 due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam

Kerala: BJP President K Surendran hints at action against Sandeep Varier for public criticism dmn

Kerala: BJP President K Surendran hints at action against Sandeep Varier for public criticism

'Will make roads just like Hema Malini's cheeks': AAP MLA draws fire for sexist remark in viral video (WATCH) shk

'Will make roads just like Hema Malini's cheeks': AAP MLA draws fire for sexist remark in viral video (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon