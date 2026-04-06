The Delhi High Court set aside a Lokpal order for a CBI probe against a DRI officer, citing a lack of evidence and reasoning. The court found the Lokpal's decision arbitrary, especially since a CBI preliminary inquiry had already cleared the officer.

The Delhi High Court has set aside the Lokpal's direction ordering a CBI investigation against a senior DRI officer, holding that the decision was passed without any supporting material or proper reasoning. The Court made it clear that merely having the power to order an investigation does not allow authorities to act arbitrarily or without evidence.

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In its judgement dated April 6, 2026, a Division Bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Renu Bhatnagar ruled that the Lokpal failed to show any valid basis for proceeding against the petitioner. The Court quashed the Lokpal's order of July 24, 2025, insofar as it related to him.

Background of the Case

The case arose from a complaint alleging corruption and misuse of office against the petitioner and some customs officials. However, during the preliminary inquiry, the CBI found no evidence against the petitioner and effectively cleared him. This finding was also supported by the Directorate General of Vigilance and approved by the Finance Minister.

High Court Faults Lokpal's Process

Despite this, the Lokpal issued a show-cause notice and later ordered a full investigation against the petitioner as well. The High Court found this action problematic, noting that neither the show-cause notice nor the final order contained any discussion or material specifically pointing to wrongdoing by the petitioner.

The Court stressed that under the law, the Lokpal must clearly explain why it disagrees with findings of a preliminary inquiry, especially when those findings favour the accused officer. In this case, no such reasons were given.

Court Stresses on Principles of Fairness

The Court observed that relying only on allegations, particularly those made after a delay of several years, cannot justify initiating a criminal investigation. It further held that issuing notices or directing probes without examining the individual role of a person undermines the legal process and violates basic principles of fairness.

Any decision affecting rights must be backed by clear and specific reasons, not vague statements or general allegations. Highlighting settled legal principles, the Court reiterated that quasi-judicial authorities like the Lokpal are required to record proper reasons in their orders. This ensures transparency, accountability and prevents arbitrary use of power.

Final Verdict

Concluding that the Lokpal's order showed no proper application of mind and lacked any concrete material, the High Court allowed the petition and quashed the investigation order against the petitioner. However, it clarified that its decision applies only to the petitioner and not to the other officials involved in the case. (ANI)