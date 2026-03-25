The Lok Sabha is set to resume discussions on the Finance Bill 2026 for its passage. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing.

Lok Sabha to Discuss Finance and IBC Bills

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday will resume discussion on the Finance Bill 2026, with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moving that it be passed. The Bill seeks to implement the government's financial proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. It is expected to be taken up for passing following the discussions.

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Moreover, the Union Finance Minister is expected to move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is listed for consideration and passage. This Bill seeks to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Presentation of Official Papers and Reports

The Lok Sabha will take up key legislative and procedural business, including Question Hour, tabling of official papers, and presentation of committee reports. This will be followed by the consideration of any pending government business carried over from the revised agenda of the previous sitting.

Ministers to Table Papers

Several Union Ministers are likely to lay official papers on the Table of the House. These include Arjun Ram Meghwal (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs), Jitin Prasada (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), BL Verma (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Suresh Gopi (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas), L Murugan (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting), and Ravneet Singh (Ministry of Railways).

Standing Committee Reports

Several standing committee reports are to be presented, covering critical sectors such as education, women, children, youth and sports. These reports will cover the 'Demands for Grants' for 2026-27 for the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, along with Balwant Baswant Wankhade, will lay several reports, including the Demands for Grants (2026-27) of the Department of Atomic Energy, Biotechnology, Scientific and Industrial Research, Space, and Earth Sciences.

In the field of Transport, Tourism, and Culture, reports on the 'Demands for Grants' for various ministries, including Civil Aviation, Culture, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Road Transport and Highways, and Tourism, will be presented. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, along with Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, will lay these reports before the House.

Satish Chandra Dubey will address the implementation of the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel (2024-25).

Ravneet Singh will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of observations/recommendations contained in the 6th Report of the Standing Committee on Railways (2025-26) on 'Increasing freight-related earnings of Indian Railways and Development of Dedicated Freight Corridors' pertaining to the Ministry of Railways.

Other Parliamentary Business

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, is likely to move a motion "That this House do agree with the Sixteenth Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on 24th March, 2026".

The second leg of the ongoing Parliament Budget Session is scheduled to conclude on April 2. (ANI)