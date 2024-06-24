Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session

    PM Modi addressed the media, stressing the importance of consensus-building in decision-making for the public good ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. He articulated that the session should prioritise "Sabka Saath," focusing on inclusivity and unity.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday (June 24) sworn in for his third term as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, joining several other prominent leaders who took their oaths on the same occasion. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal, along with former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also participated in the oath-taking ceremony.

    Additionally, Nitin Gadkari took his oath as the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.

    'Hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs': PM Modi on Parliament 18th Lok Sabha session

    Ahead of this, PM Modi addressed the media, stressing the importance of consensus-building in decision-making for the public good ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. He articulated that the session should prioritise "Sabka Saath," focusing on inclusivity and unity.

    "We want to expedite decisions by taking everyone along, respecting the sanctity of the Constitution," the Prime Minister said. He urged the Opposition to be constructive, steering away from disruptive sloganeering.

    "People do not want drama; they want substance," he stressed, highlighting the nation's need for a responsible and effective opposition.

    Reflecting on the historical context, PM Modi condemned the Emergency imposed by the Congress party in 1975, marking June 25 as a "blot on democracy." He vowed that such an assault on constitutional principles and democratic values would not be repeated in India.

    "The new generation will never forget how the Constitution was undermined, turning the country into a prison," he remarked passionately, reaffirming his commitment to upholding India's democratic traditions.

    Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab? BJP MP assumes role of pro-tem Speaker in 18th Lok Sabha

    In response, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the Prime Minister's address as lacking new substance, accusing him of diversion tactics. "He has failed to grasp the true meaning of the people's mandate," Ramesh said, indicating that accountability would be demanded throughout the session.

    The 18th Lok Sabha session, scheduled from June 24 to July 3, is expected to address critical issues including allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 1:17 PM IST
