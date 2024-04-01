LS Elections 2024: Meet K Padmarajan, candidate set to contest from TN's Dharmapuri despite 238 defeats

K Padmarajan, a 65-year-old tyre repair shop owner hailing from Mettur, Tamil Nadu, has captured the attention of the nation with his extraordinary journey in the realm of Indian politics. Despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times, he is still preparing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Padmarajan has lost many times, but he doesn't give up because he thinks everyone should be able to run for office in a democracy. Due to his perseverance, he has been recognized as the most unsuccessful candidate in election history by the Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and Delhi Book of Records.

When asked about his repeated participation in the polls over the years, Padmarajan said, “All candidates seek victory in elections, Not me.”

“Victory is secondary,” he said. “Who is the opposite candidate? I do not care.”

Speaking to the media, he said, "So far, I have contested against Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, DMK Chief Karunanidhi, AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, BS Yediyurappa. I don't want to win elections, I only want to lose. Success can only be experienced once. Failure can be persistent. I have contested all the elections including presidential elections, corporation and ward elections. After this also, I will contest in elections."

Having spent approximately Rs 1 crore on election expenses, Padmarajan remains committed to his cause, using the earnings from his tyre repair shop to fund his campaign. Padmarajan's spirit remained unfazed after being kidnapped in Andhra Pradesh in 1991 during his campaign against Narasimha Rao; he is still an advocate for raising public understanding of the democratic process.