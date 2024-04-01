Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LS Elections 2024: Meet K Padmarajan, candidate set to contest from TN's Dharmapuri despite 238 defeats

    K Padmarajan, a 65-year-old tyre repair shop owner hailing from Mettur, Tamil Nadu, has captured the attention of the nation with his extraordinary journey in the realm of Indian politics. Despite facing defeat a remarkable 238 times, he is still preparing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet K Padmarajan, candidate set to contest from TN's Dharmapuri despite 238 defeats gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    The 'Election King,' 65-year-old K Padmarajan of Salem, Tamil Nadu, who owns a tire repair shop, is returning to politics as a contender for the Dharmapuri parliamentary seat. Padmarajan has an extraordinary track record of contesting elections, having participated in a staggering 238 elections, including Panchayat elections and even Presidential elections, but has never won.

    Padmarajan has lost many times, but he doesn't give up because he thinks everyone should be able to run for office in a democracy. Due to his perseverance, he has been recognized as the most unsuccessful candidate in election history by the Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and Delhi Book of Records.

    When asked about his repeated participation in the polls over the years, Padmarajan said, “All candidates seek victory in elections, Not me.” 

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala CPI-M leader Dr Thomas Isaac's biggest assets are books worth Rs 9.6 lakh

    “Victory is secondary,” he said. “Who is the opposite candidate? I do not care.”

    Speaking to the media, he said, "So far, I have contested against Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, DMK Chief Karunanidhi, AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa, BS Yediyurappa. I don't want to win elections, I only want to lose. Success can only be experienced once. Failure can be persistent. I have contested all the elections including presidential elections, corporation and ward elections. After this also, I will contest in elections."

    Having spent approximately Rs 1 crore on election expenses, Padmarajan remains committed to his cause, using the earnings from his tyre repair shop to fund his campaign. Padmarajan's spirit remained unfazed after being kidnapped in Andhra Pradesh in 1991 during his campaign against Narasimha Rao; he is still an advocate for raising public understanding of the democratic process.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wont take steps to recover Rs 1,700 crore from Congress during Lok Sabha polls: IT officials tell SC AJR

    'Won't take steps to recover Rs 1,700 crore from Congress during Lok Sabha polls': IT officials tell SC

    Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15 in liquor policy case

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend by stabbing her 15 times for refusing to marry him in Jayanagar

    PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 90th anniversary of Reserve Bank of India AJR

    PM Modi releases commemorative coin on 90th anniversary of Reserve Bank of India (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks vkp

    Bengaluru faces driest March in history, IMD warns continuity of dry spell for next two weeks

    Wont take steps to recover Rs 1,700 crore from Congress during Lok Sabha polls: IT officials tell SC AJR

    'Won't take steps to recover Rs 1,700 crore from Congress during Lok Sabha polls': IT officials tell SC

    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of ground staff rushing to click photo with Dhoni during CSK vs DC clash wins hearts (WATCH)

    Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    'Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

    Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach collapses due to rough sea in Kannur

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon