    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nashik constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Nashik, situated on the banks of the Godavari River in Maharashtra, is not only a district but also a significant Lok Sabha constituency of the state. The Nashik Lok Sabha constituency encompasses the Sinnar, Deolali, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, and Igatpuri Assembly seats.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Nashik constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Nashik is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats. The Nashik seat comprises 6 Assembly segments including Sinnar, Nashikeast, Nashikcentral, Nashikwest, Devlali, Igatpuri. 

    The schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is out, and the country will vote for 543 parliamentary constituencies in seven phases, starting on April 19.  The polling will conclude on June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4. From April 19 to May 20, Maharashtra, the state with the second-most Lok Sabha seats behind Uttar Pradesh, will hold five phases of elections.

    There are 9.2 crore voters in the state overall, with over 50,000 of them being centenarians. According to PTI, there has been a 34 lakh rise in this number since 2019.

    The Congress party secured its first victory here in 1952, followed by various leaders from different political affiliations holding the seat over the years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched its maiden win in 1989. 

    2019 election results

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Godse Hemant Tukaram from SHS won the seat with a margin of 292,204 votes. Godse Hemant Tukaram was polled 563,599 votes with a vote share of 50.00 % and defeated Sameer Magan Bhujbal from NCP who got 271,395 votes (24.19 %).

    2014 election results

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Godse Hemant Tukaram from Shivsena won the seat and was polled 494,735 votes with a vote share of 52.77%. NCP candidate Chhagan Bhujbal got 307,399 votes (32.79 %) and was the runner-up.Godse Hemant Tukaram defeated Chhagan Bhujbal by a margin of 187,336 votes.

