Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC seeks Jairam Ramesh's reply on 'Amit Shah called 150 officials' claim

The Election Commission on Sunday sought factual information from senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that "Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors" before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

The Election Commission on Sunday sought factual information from senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on his claim that "Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors" before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll body has asked him to share the details to support his claim by 7 pm today. Amit Shah's reported summons of 150 officials, according to Ramesh, "showed how desperate the BJP was" on Saturday. He asserted that the officials ought to give in to public pressure and "uphold the Constitution".

EC in a letter mentioned, “The process of counting of votes is a sacred duty cast upon every RO (Returning Officer) and such public statements by a senior, responsible and experienced leader tend to put an element of doubt and thus, deserves to be addressed in the larger public interest."

"Although no DM has reported any undue influence, EC had sought details and information from Jairam Ramesh of 150 DMs to whom Amit Shah has influenced, as alleged by Ramesh and which he believes to be true, and had thus made these allegations," it added.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch."

Latest Videos