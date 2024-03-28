Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dr CN Manjunath vs Dr CN Manjunath in Bengaluru rural constituency

    In the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, two Dr. Manjunaths are vying for the same seat in the upcoming elections. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former Jayadeva hospital director, emphasizes Dalit votes, while another Dr. CN Manjunath represents the BSP. Both share the same name, fathers' names, and honorary doctorates, sparking intrigue and discussions, especially on social media.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a unique showdown as two individuals bearing the name Dr. CN Manjunath step into the political arena, each vying for the same seat. The electoral battleground is set, and the clash between these two contenders has stirred a flurry of confusion and discussion among voters, particularly on social media platforms.

    Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former director of Jayadeva hospital, has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru rural constituency. Speaking to the media, Dr. C.N. Manjunath emphasized the pivotal role of Dalit votes in the region. He underscored his decision to contest as a means to awaken and mobilize the Dalit community, highlighting the importance of exercising their voting rights bestowed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

    Adding to the intrigue, another Dr. CN Manjunath has thrown his hat into the political ring. Dr. Manjunath, also hailing from the same district and taluk, has opted to represent the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in the elections. What makes this electoral duel even more captivating is the uncanny resemblance between the two contenders - they not only share the same name but also have identical fathers' names. Furthermore, both have been conferred with honorary doctorates, adding a layer of complexity.

    The announcement of dual candidates with striking similarities has sparked a flurry of discussions and debates, particularly on social media platforms.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
