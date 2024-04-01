Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Varanasi seat

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: According to the Election Commission of India, this Lok Sabha seat boasts around 1,854,540 voters, standing as a pivotal battleground epitomizing democratic involvement and political fervor.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates, schedule and party wise candidates for Varanasi seat
    Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency holds significant political importance within the region. This constituency, comprising five assembly segments - Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri - represents a diverse demographic.

    It should be noted that Narendra Modi, who later became the Prime Minister of India, has represented this constituency twice in the past.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Know important dates

    Date of polling: Phase 7 - June 1

    Counting of votes: June 4, 2024

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Varanasi constituency demography

    According to the Election Commission of India, this Lok Sabha seat boasts around 1,854,540 voters, standing as a pivotal battleground epitomizing democratic involvement and political fervor.

    Over the years, Varanasi's political landscape has seen BJP's stronghold since 1991, briefly interrupted by a Congress victory in 2004. However, the constituency gained nationwide attention in 2014 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural win, maintaining its significance ever since, often with widening victory margins.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Varanasi 2019 and 2014 winners (Candidates and parties)

    Looking back at previous elections, Narendra Modi clinched victory in the 2019 polls with a commanding lead of 479,505 votes, amassing 674,664 votes against Shalini Yadav of the SP, who garnered 195,159 votes.

    Similarly, in 2014, Modi secured another triumph, surpassing AAP candidate Arvind Kejriwal by a substantial margin of 371,784 votes. Notably, in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi of the BJP emerged victorious in the Varanasi constituency, garnering 203,122 votes, while Mukhtar Ansari of the BSP received 185,911 votes.

