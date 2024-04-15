Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP's Tejasvi Surya heckled, forced to leave event after scam victims confront him (WATCH)

    Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya had to leave an election campaign event on Saturday after investors who lost money in the multi-crore scam involving the Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha – a co-operative bank at Basavangudi in the city – sought answers from the parliamentarian and heckled him.

    After being confronted by irate depositors who had lost money in a multi-crore fraud involving the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha (SGRSBN), BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was forced to leave a public gathering in Bengaluru.

    The incident occurred during a brainstorming session of the Co-operative Bank Association with politicians ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Supporters of Surya and Basavangudi MLA Ravi Subramanian were also present.

    The conference descended into chaos as the scam's victims, angry depositors, sought explanations from political figures about why their losses hadn't been compensated for longer. In the meeting's video, angry depositors could be heard yelling at Tejasvi Surya and obstructing his exit from the premises. During the meeting, Surya's followers are also accused of berating and mistreating the depositors.

    The Karnataka Congress, which shared the video of the pandemonium at the meeting, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote: "Such an unfit person is sure to be kicked out by the Kannadigas through the emergency exit."

    Tejasvi Surya, who is the incumbent MP from the Bangalore South constituency, has been in the news recently for his assets rising from Rs 13 lakh to over Rs 4 crore since 2019. 

