Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'PM Modi will be spotted praying in sea, no temple there': Rahul Gandhi stokes fresh row (WATCH)

    Addressing a public rally in Bhandara, Maharashtra, as part of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Rahul Gandhi took aim at PM Modi's underwater puja performed earlier in February.

    He will be spotted praying in sea, no temple there': Rahul Gandhi sparks controversy with remark on PM Modi (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent underwater puja at the remains of Lord Krishna's Dwarka, alleging that crucial issues like inflation and unemployment are being overlooked.

    Addressing a public rally in Bhandara, Maharashtra, as part of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Rahul Gandhi took aim at PM Modi's underwater puja performed earlier in February. PM Modi had dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to conduct the puja in Dwarka, an ancient city submerged underwater.

    'Unjust and unfair': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann voices concern over Arvind Kejriwal's treatment in Tihar Jail

    Dwarka holds significant religious importance as it is associated with Lord Krishna, believed to have been submerged after Krishna's departure from Earth centuries ago. PM Modi's underwater puja attracted attention as he wore traditional attire and a diving helmet instead of full diving gear.

    Accompanied by professional divers, PM Modi offered peacock feathers at the site, symbolising homage to Lord Krishna. However, Rahul Gandhi seized upon the event, suggesting that the Prime Minister's focus on such activities detracts from addressing pressing national issues like inflation and unemployment.

    The criticism comes amidst an intensifying political atmosphere leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, with parties exchanging barbs and engaging in rallies across the country. PM Modi's underwater puja has become a point of contention, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi using it as a platform to question the government's priorities.

    Supreme Court denies relief to Arvind Kejriwal in ED arrest, next hearing set for April 29

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Not intimidated by alliances of corrupt individuals: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Not intimidated by alliances of corrupt individuals: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram

    Bengaluru Man complains about BMTC conductors not giving 'Rs 5 change', post goes viral gcw

    Bengaluru: Man complains about BMTC conductors not giving 'Rs 5 change', post goes viral

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Factcheck: Viral video claiming EVMs can be hacked is FAKE news

    Fact-check: Viral video claiming EVMs can be hacked is FAKE news

    Narrow political interests striving to erode confidence in judicial system: 21 ex-judges write to CJI

    Narrow political interests striving to erode confidence in judicial system: 21 ex-judges write to CJI

    Recent Stories

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY pictures: 6 breathtaking bikini pictures of the actress RKK

    Sonali Raut HOT SEXY pictures: 6 breathtaking bikini pictures of the actress

    Worried about low credit scores? Here are seven tips to improve your CIBIL score vkp

    Worried about low credit scores? Here are seven tips to improve your CIBIL score

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Not intimidated by alliances of corrupt individuals: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Not intimidated by alliances of corrupt individuals: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram

    Israel vows to 'exact price' after Iran's attack: Decoding their next move and when will IDF respond snt

    Israel vows to 'exact price' after Iran's attack: Decoding their next move and when will IDF respond

    Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others attend wedding of Tamil director S Sankar's daughter's wedding rkn

    Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and others attend wedding of Tamil director S Sankar's daughter's wedding

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon