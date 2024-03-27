Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu

    As per the data available from the Election Commission of India, these nominations were submitted across various constituencies, including Usilampatti in Madurai, South Kattur, Vagaikulam village, and Madurai Cholai Azhakupuram.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Following the recent nomination filing by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, an intriguing development unfolded on Wednesday (March 27) as five other individuals bearing the name 'Panneerselvam' submitted their candidatures as independent candidates.

    As per the data available from the Election Commission of India, these nominations were submitted across various constituencies, including Usilampatti in Madurai, South Kattur, Vagaikulam village, and Madurai Cholai Azhakupuram.

    Hyderabad HORROR! Youth mercilessly murdered by best friend; throat slit, intestines pulled out

    With this, OPS addressed the media, articulating his vision for the constituency. "I am contesting in Ramanathapuram constituency on behalf of AIADMK Volunteer Rights Rescue Committee," he affirmed.

    He pledged to prioritize the restoration of lost projects and underscored his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by fishermen along the coast. OPS also disclosed his discussion with Prime Minister Modi regarding these issues, emphasizing his resolve to pursue them effectively.

    Furthermore, OPS outlined his intentions to introduce welfare schemes tailored for the constituents. Notably, OPS is aligned with the BJP and is contesting independently subsequent to a legal setback in the Madras High Court, which precluded him from using the AIADMK's flag and letterhead.

    ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for third time in foreign exchange probe: Sources

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIR registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi vkp

    BREAKING: FIR registered against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

    EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women AJR

    BREAKING: EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge rkn

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge

    'I stay committed': K'taka minister stands firm on 'students chanting PM Modi's nane should be slapped' remark vkp

    ‘I stay committed': K'taka minister stands firm on 'students chanting PM Modi's name should be slapped' remark

    No longer with UPPL BJP's Assam ally clarifies after photo of Basumatry on bed of Rs 500 notes goes viral snt

    'No longer with UPPL': BJP's Assam ally clarifies after photo of Basumatry on bed of Rs 500 notes goes viral

    Recent Stories

    FIR registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi vkp

    BREAKING: FIR registered against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

    EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women AJR

    BREAKING: EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women

    cricket IPL 2024: Pant aims to shed rust as Delhi Capitals target first win against Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Pant aims to shed rust as Delhi Capitals target first win against Rajasthan Royals

    US bridge collapse threatens to halt 2.5 million tonnes of coal exports, setting fuel supply chain crisis avv

    US bridge collapse threatens to halt 2.5 million tonnes of coal exports, setting fuel supply chain crisis

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge rkn

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon