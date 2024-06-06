INC's Hamdulla Sayeed wins in Lakshadweep, Congress regains power after a decade

The Congress is thrilled to regain the smallest Lok Sabha constituency in the country after many years. Congress candidate Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed secured a victory in Lakshadweep by defeating the sitting MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal, in a closely contested election. Yusuf TP, who had the support of the BJP, lost the race.

Elections were held in 55 booths across 10 islands in Lakshadweep, with a total of 57,784 voters. The Congress made a comeback as the vote counting concluded in the sixth round of a closely contested election. Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed won with a majority of 2,647 votes, securing 25,726 votes. The NCP Sharad Pawar faction's candidate, Muhammad Faisal, received 23,079 votes. Yusuf TP, the candidate from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction supported by the BJP, garnered only 201 votes, with the NDA failing to meet its financial pledge. Mohammed Faisal, who had won in 2014 and 2019, led only in Kiltan, Amini, and Kalpeni, and even lost in his home island of Androth.

Faizal lost support after being criticized for not helping the island's people during the crisis. In 2009, at age 26, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed became the youngest MP in the country, representing Lakshadweep in the Lok Sabha. The son of former MP PM Sayeed, he faced significant defeats in the 2014 and 2019 elections before making a successful comeback this time.

When the people of Lakshadweep were suffering under administrative rule, Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed's efforts in forming the Lakshadweep Forum, standing with the people, and leading legal battles significantly benefited him. The strong opposition of the island's residents to the BJP contributed to the overwhelming defeat of Yusuf TP, despite his reputation as a well-known religious scholar.



Latest Videos