    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details

    The newly proposed bill casts a prominent spotlight on legislations addressing offenses against women and children, as well as homicides and "offences against the state".

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah announces major overhaul of criminal justice system; check details
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    In a significant legislative move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a pivotal step on Friday by presenting three bills in the Lok Sabha, aiming to revolutionize the nation's criminal justice system. These bills are poised to supplant the existing Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act. 

    During the introduction of these transformative bills in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah emphasized the government's objective: to establish a system focused on "justice, not punishment."

    'Dil main milti hai, dukaan main nahi...' BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' catchphrase

    Amit Shah revealed that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 are slated to undergo meticulous evaluation by a parliamentary panel for in-depth assessment, as he disclosed during his announcement.

    "The nation's criminal justice system, spanning from 1860 to 2023, has operated under British-crafted laws. These three statutes will be substituted, heralding a significant transformation in the country's criminal justice framework," Shah said.

    Simultaneously, INDIA MPs orchestrated a boycott of Lok Sabha proceedings in protest of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension and subsequently embarked on a march to Dr. Ambedkar's statue within the Parliament complex.

    Monsoon session: FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces Central Goods and Service Tax Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha

    Notably, the revised legislation introduces a novel provision concerning acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist actions, or any conduct jeopardizing the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

    The newly proposed bill casts a prominent spotlight on legislations addressing offenses against women and children, as well as homicides and "offences against the state".

    A notable innovation within this legislation is the incorporation of community service as a potential penalty for minor infractions, marking a novel approach to the punishment paradigm.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
