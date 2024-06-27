LK Advani hospitalised: Veteran BJP leader 'stable and under observation', confirms AIIMS

While the hospital did not provide further details about the 96-year-old veteran BJP leader's condition, sources familiar with the situation indicated that he was admitted late on Wednesday night. Advani is being treated by specialists from the geriatric department for age-related health issues.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, LK Advani, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the hospital confirmed in a statement. "LK Advani is admitted at AIIMS New Delhi. He is stable and under observation," read the AIIMS statement.

While the hospital did not provide further details about the 96-year-old veteran BJP leader's condition, sources familiar with the situation indicated that he was admitted late on Wednesday night. Advani is being treated by specialists from the geriatric department for age-related health issues.

This development comes just three months after Advani was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Bharat Ratna to Advani at a ceremony at his residence in Delhi, attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Advani's family members.

The veteran BJP leader served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India from June 2002 to May 2004 and as the Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He also held the position of BJP president multiple times, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005.

