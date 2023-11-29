Little girl asks 'KTR mama' to bring Disneyland to Hyderabad; Here's what he said

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao received a special request from a girl on X. The girl can be seen asking about Disneyland in Hyderabad. Since a video of her making this request was shared, it has gone viral on social media and even prompted KTR to reply.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday reacted in a positive note to a young girl's inquiry about bringing Disneyland to Hyderabad. In a video shared by an X, formerly known as Twitter, a user named Surendra Vinayakam and his daughter is seen pleading to the state IT minister to bring the famous amusement park to their city.

Surendra Vinayakam wrote, "My daughter's request to KTR on Telangana elections." Speaking in Telugu, the girl affectionately refers to the minister as 'KTR maama' or uncle and earnestly requests him to usher in Disneyland. “KTR maama (uncle), can you please bring Disneyland to Hyderabad?” the girl asks in Telugu.

Responding to this request, the Telangana minister took to social media and stated, “Can’t promise, beta (child), but will try my best,” Rao wrote.

Social media users were quick to take notice of the girl's plea. A person commented, "What a cute request."

Another person said, "It would be amazing if Disney Land visited Hyderabad. For example, there are hundreds of acres." A third person said, "She asked to bring Disney land, Hyderabad have much land just bring Disney."

Disneyland is a globally recognised theme park having sites in Hong Kong, Tokyo, California, and Paris. Although there isn't a Disneyland park in India or South Asia right now, there have been talks about establishing one in Sri Lanka. A delegation from Disneyland was due to visit Hambantota, Sri Lanka in October 2022 to investigate the feasibility of establishing a theme park.

The upcoming election to the 119 seats in the Telangana assembly on November 30 is expected to be a close and hotly contested race between the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

