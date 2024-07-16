BREAKING: Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Karnataka High Court has granted bail to three individuals accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, a significant development after six years of legal proceedings. Justice Vishwajit Shetty delivered the decision, sparking public interest and legal debate. The accused, central to the 2017 incident involving the prominent journalist's tragic death, were represented by senior advocate Arun Shyam.

Karnataka High Court has granted bail to three individuals accused in the infamous Gauri Lankesh murder case, marking a pivotal moment in the six-year-long legal saga. The decision was delivered by Justice Vishwajit Shetty in a ruling that has stirred public interest and legal discourse alike.

The accused, identified as KT Naveen Kumar, Amit Digwekar, and HL Suresh, were granted bail following arguments by senior advocate Arun Shyam on their behalf. Each accused was assigned a specific identification in court: KT Naveen Kumar as A17, Amit Digwekar as A5, and Suresh HL as A7.

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist and activist, was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru in September 2017, sparking widespread outrage and investigations into the motive behind her killing.

