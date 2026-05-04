The IMD has predicted very light rainfall for a few places across Delhi, NCR, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, which may bring slight relief from the heat. A thunderstorm alert has also been issued for several districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Very light rainfall is likely at a few places across Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), and parts of western Uttar Pradesh over the next few hours, according to the India Meteorological Department.

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Residents in several parts of Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, and Deramandi, may see brief spells of drizzle.

Similar conditions are expected in NCR areas such as Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh. Light rainfall is also likely in parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Modinagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Rampur, and Sambhal.

The rainfall is expected to remain light and scattered. It may bring slight relief from the prevailing heat and cause minor changes in temperature and visibility. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, all districts are under a "no warning" (green) category, which indicates minimal impact. However, residents have been advised to stay updated on weather changes.

Thunderstorm Alert for Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions.

Moderate Thunderstorm Warning

"Moderate thunderstorm (wind speed 40-60 kmph) with lightning and moderate rain or hail is very likely over parts of Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Kannauj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and Budaun districts and adjoining areas," IMD said.

Light Thunderstorm Warning

"Light thunderstorm (wind speed 30-40 kmph) with lightning and light rain is very likely over parts of Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar, Etawah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Hathras, Mathura, Kasganj, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Auraiya, Lucknow, Barabanki, Kannauj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Rampur, Aligarh, Budaun, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Hapur, Amroha, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur districts and adjoining areas," it added. (ANI)