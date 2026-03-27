Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the success of the LIFE Mission housing project in providing homes despite political opposition. He also noted initiatives for fishermen, including increased insurance coverage and the completion of new harbours.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday highlighted the impact of the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission, a flagship housing scheme launched in 2016 to provide homes for the landless and homeless. He emphasised that despite political opposition and legal hurdles, the project progressed in phases to benefit thousands, and gained renewed momentum after the Left Democratic Front returned to power in 2021. He also highlighted initiatives aimed at improving social security for fishermen, including increased insurance coverage and the completion of essential fishing harbours.

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Addressing a press conference in Thrissur, Kerala CM said, "In our state, the previous government has tried to take forward development and social justice simultaneously. The interventions made in the areas of housing and fisheries are clear evidence of this. Many people in Kerala are landless and homeless. For them, owning their own home was a distant dream, as they lacked the financial capacity to realise it. This is why the government in 2016 formed the LIFE Mission."

LIFE Mission's Achievements and Challenges

CM Vijayan outlined the mission's achievements, noting the challenges faced due to opposition from the United Democratic Front (UDF), which had vowed to cancel the project if it came to power. Despite this, he emphasised that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which returned to power in 2021, ensured the continuation of the mission, which has already provided houses to thousands of underprivileged citizens.

A Unique and Comprehensive Scheme

"The LIFE Mission is unique compared to previous housing schemes in the state. In earlier schemes, the amount spent on building a house was very small, and it was not possible to construct a house with the necessary facilities. The government then decided to coordinate various existing schemes into one comprehensive plan, which became the LIFE Mission. Under this mission, it was possible to build a house worth Rs 4 lakhs," he said.

"The beneficiaries were identified through very transparent procedures. The goal announced then was to provide 5 lakh houses. However, unexpected opposition arose, and as part of this opposition, an entire project was stalled. Cases were filed, and other legal actions were taken. Despite this, the project moved forward and was implemented in various stages," CM said

"As the project was progressing well, the government's five-year term ended in 2021. During the elections, the UDF (United Democratic Front), which had opposed the LIFE project, announced its policy. The UDF convener publicly stated that if they came to power, they would cancel the LIFE Mission. This was the stand taken by the UDF. We have not taken any partisan stand in this project at any stage. It is beyond comprehension why the UDF said they would cancel a project that provides houses to the poor. However, with the LDF (Left Democratic Front) coming back to power in 2021, the LIFE Mission faced no further obstacles," he said.

Strengthening Social Security for Fishermen

The Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening social security for fishermen by increasing insurance coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. He also discussed the successful completion of four fishing harbours and ongoing expansion projects in key coastal areas.

"The government has given great priority to strengthening the social security of fishermen. As part of this, the insurance coverage was increased from 5 lakh rupees to 10 lakh rupees. We were able to complete four fishing harbours: Amaheshwaram, Koyilandy, Thanur, and Thalai. At the same time, there are areas where expansion is continuing. Construction activities are progressing well in areas including Arthunkal, Chetti, Parappangadi, and Ponnani. Development and expansion are continuing in other areas, including Madaippuzha and Kasaragod," he said.

Call for Central Aid in Coastal Protection

CM Vijayan underscored the critical need for coastal protection from sea erosion, calling for greater involvement from the Central Government to safeguard Kerala's long coastline, which he described as increasingly vulnerable.

"Kerala has a very long coastline. Coastal protection is one of the most important issues. The coastal areas need to be protected from sea erosion. In fact, this is not something that the State Government should do alone. It is something that the Central Government should naturally do because it is considered our border. This is being lost bit by bit due to sea erosion," he said.