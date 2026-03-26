Ladakh's LG Vinai Kumar Saxena inspected water projects in Stok and Chuchot Thongser. This is part of a plan to build 50 reservoirs to address water scarcity. He directed officials to improve existing sites and vowed to solve the issue within a year.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday inspected key water conservation and land development projects at Stok village and Chuchot Thongser, reaffirming the Administration's commitment to addressing water scarcity and promoting sustainable development in the region.

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The Lieutenant Governor's visits are part of the plans to construct around 50 reservoirs or water bodies across various villages in Ladakh, along with the restoration of existing water bodies, to mitigate water woes in these villages. Saxena, immediately after taking over as Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh on March 13, had directed the Chief Secretary to identify at least 50 locations to create small water bodies that would store snowmelt to address the water requirements of locals.

Inspections at Project Sites

Stok Village Reservoir

At Stok village, the Lieutenant Governor inspected the reservoir-cum-percolation tank constructed by the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj Institution (RDD&PRI). He was accorded a warm welcome by the residents, led by the village Nambardar. During the inspection, Saxena directed the concerned officials to undertake stone pitching, ensure proper alignment, and carry out cleaning, desilting and dredging of the reservoir, to enhance the water holding capacity of the water body. He also suggested that the site be developed in a manner that allows it to serve as a recreational and picnic spot for villagers.

Project Officer/Nodal Officer, Shenaz Tabassum, informed that the reservoir, which was earlier in a dilapidated condition, has been revitalised under the watershed development component. The village Nambardar apprised the Lieutenant Governor that, following ceremonial rituals, water will start being released and stored in the reservoir from April 1 onwards.

Land Development at Chuchot Thongser

Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor visited Chuchot Thongser, where he reviewed land development and bench terracing works, along with the construction of a spring box under PMKSY-WDC 2.0. He also planted a sapling at the site, underscoring the importance of ecological restoration and green initiatives.

Shenaz Tabassum informed that the 40 kanal land at the site was previously barren and has been transformed through plantation using drip irrigation techniques. She highlighted the commendable contribution of women's Self-Help Groups in executing the project successfully.

Commitment to Resolve Water Scarcity

Reiterating his resolve to address water scarcity in Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor observed that despite the presence of natural glaciers and winter precipitation, the region continues to face challenges in meeting drinking and irrigation water needs.

Saxena reiterated his commitment to make all possible efforts to resolve the issue of water scarcity within a year through a focused and sustained approach, including the adoption of villages for the development of water infrastructure. He stated that his visits to villages are aimed at gaining a first-hand understanding of local issues to facilitate effective and timely solutions.

The Lieutenant Governor sought active public cooperation and participation, noting that the success of such initiatives depends on collective efforts. He assured that the dedicated team of the UT Administration would work tirelessly to ensure early resolution of water-related challenges. He also stated that he would revisit the sites to monitor progress and ensure the timely completion of projects. (ANI)