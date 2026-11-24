Advocate RM Arun Swaminathan plans to initiate contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu administration after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit on the Thirupparankundram stone pillar, defying the Supreme Court's interim order for the festival.

Legal Battle Intensifies as Deepam Not Lit at Thirupparankundram

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): Advocate RM Arun Swaminathan, representing petitioner Rama Ravikumar, on Tuesday announced plans to request that contempt proceedings be initiated against the administration after the Karthigai Deepam was not lit on the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram Hills despite the apex court's interim order, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of harbouring bias against Hindus. The petitioner intends to move to the Supreme Court for the same.

"We tried our level best. We had filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court against the Sec 163 order. However, the Tamil Nadu government has a view against Hindus, especially since they are not wishing to light the Deepam at the hilltop. It was pre-planned. Their intention is now revealed. Their complete agenda is also revealed," Swaminathan told ANI.

Outlining the next legal steps before the apex court, the counsel stated that further applications would be moved to seek judicial action. "Now there is no other option except to file a contempt application. We are also likely to file a perjury or appropriate application before the Supreme Court. We are also going to mention before the Supreme Court for suo motu contempt also," he added.

This comes after the Maha Deepam was lit above the Uchi Pillayar temple at Thiruparankundram Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival amid heavy security and escalating tensions. A small team of priests associated with Subramaniya Swamy Temple lit the lamp. However, no deepam was lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar and police personnel were deployed near the pillar. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order for lighting the lamp at 6 pm. Firecrackers were also burst at Annamalai Hills after the lighting of Maha Deepam. An electric light was also seen near the Deepathoon stone pillar, where the ceremonial lamp was to be lit in accordance with the court's interim order.

Earlier in the day, members of various 'Hindu' organisations were stopped by Madurai city police after gathering in large numbers outside the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram Hill. As this happened, a scuffle subsequently broke out between BJP leader SG Surya and police personnel as members of the organisations were being taken away from the temple entrance. The members had assembled in front of the temple to press their demand to light the lamp on the Deepathoon stone pillar. Police intervened and stopped the gathering, following which personnel began taking members from various organisations away from the temple entrance.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran and his supporters were also stopped and detained by police near the Thachanallur check post in Tirunelveli while en route to Thiruparankundram in Madurai. He set out in his vehicles, along with party cadres, to proceed to Thiruparankundram after police personnel were deployed outside his residence. Several prominent BJP leaders, including Nagendran, were placed under house arrest across Tamil Nadu from Tuesday morning to prevent BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries from reaching the temple, according to the account provided. After his detention, Nagendran was taken to a private marriage hall near Tirunelveli Junction.

On November 20, the Tamil Nadu government filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order allowing a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. This came after a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to the dargah. (ANI)