Left parties and student leaders held a protest march in New Delhi demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revision concerns, prompting traffic diversions by the Delhi Police.

Left Parties Stage Protest March in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Several Left parties and student leaders on Friday staged a march near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). In view of the anticipated movement of a large number of people from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, announcing diversions from 1 pm to 5 pm. In a post on X, the official account of Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys and follow traffic police instructions. n connection with the anticipated movement of a large number of people from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar today, traffic diversions will be in place from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions.

Traffic Advisory and Public Instructions

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-2584444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 23, 2026 The traffic police also urged motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have been advised to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

Allegations Against Election Commission

The march comes amid protests by the INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the SIR of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the ECI of being stripped of its constitutional authority and demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with him alleging that he was acting out of loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah rather than the Constitution. He also said the INDIA bloc was planning to hold a mock Parliament on October 28, though the details of the programme had not been finalised, while its 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rallies were continuing across the country. “Every day we are receiving reports and news that the Election Commission of India has been totally manipulated, has been hollowed out, has been emptied of its constitutional authority, of its constitutional duty,” Gogoi said. Meanwhile, Delhi Police on October 17 issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Congress for its November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

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