Nitin Nabin and Bihar officials paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary. The event, held in Patna, celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, recognizing the vital contributions of tribal communities to India.

Leaders Honor Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Patna

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the country, particularly the tribal community, on "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas", saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared November 15, the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, as a day to celebrate the pride and contributions of tribal communities. Speaking to the reporters at a Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event here, Nabin said, “I extend many congratulations to the countrymen, the people of Jharkhand, and all our tribes to all the people of the tribal community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 15, Birsa Munda Jayanti, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', and as a result, across the entire country today, we all celebrate this Gaurav Divas of the tribes with great pomp, and many congratulations and best wishes to the countrymen as well on this Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.” Earlier, Nabin paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary at Kranti Marg, Sachivalaya, in Patna. Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also paid floral tributes to the tribal freedom fighter at the same venue. Choudhary, who attended the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event along with Nabin, said the occasion was an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to Birsa Munda for his contribution to India's freedom struggle. “Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas', which the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi started in this country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, by whom the foundation was laid for this independence, today we have also come to offer floral tributes and bow to him,” the Chief Minister said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at the Parliament complex in New Delhi on the occasion of Jharkhand's State Foundation Day and the 151st birth anniversary of the tribal icon. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also joined the Prime Minister in paying tributes. The event also featured traditional tribal dance performances, showcasing the region's rich tribal and folk culture. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.