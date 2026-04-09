CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing confidence that the LDF would return to power with a 'resounding victory' due to its performance over the last 10 years in social welfare and development.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby on Thursday cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram for the Keralam Assembly polls and expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would return to power with "a resounding victory".

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LDF Confident of 'Resounding Victory'

Speaking to reporters, Baby said the LDF government's performance over the past 10 years, including social welfare measures, infrastructure development and progress in education and health sectors, would influence voters. "We expect a resounding success for the Left Democratic Front because of the remarkable work the 10-year-long LDF govt. The communal amity that existed in the state during this period, not only social welfare measures, infra development and overall development in education and health sectors. The peaceful atmosphere which existed in Keralam in the last 10 years is also being considered by the people...We expect a resounding victory," he said.

He further said that noted public intellectuals such as Amartya Sen and Romila Thapar had recently highlighted Keralam's social environment and communal harmony. "Renowned public intellectuals like Professor Amartya Sen and Professor Romila Thapar, while participating in a discussion recently, underlined this importance. No other Indian state can genuinely claim the kind of religious tolerance and communal amity that has been existing in the state of Keralam," he said.

Citing indicators from NITI Aayog, Baby said the NITI Aayog statistics prove that Keralam is ahead of every state. "The NITI Aayog statistics prove that Keralam is ahead of every other state in life expectancy, child mortality, education standards, happiness index and so on and so forth," he said.

"The politically literate people of Keralam would be able to see through campaigns not based on facts," he added, expressing confidence that voters would support the LDF in the ongoing elections.

Kerala Goes to Polls

Polling for the 140-member Keralam Assembly began at 7 am, with voters turning out in large numbers across the state.

The election is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA also in the fray.

In Keralam, over 2.69 crore registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men, along with 277 voters in the third gender category.

Nearly 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 are participating, while over 2 lakh voters are aged above 85.

To facilitate voting, authorities have set up 30,471 polling stations across the state.

Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar stated that approximately 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been deployed to ensure the seamless conduct of the election.

Votes for the Assembly elections will be counted on May 4. (ANI)