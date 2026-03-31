BJP chief Nitin Nabin slammed the LDF and UDF, accusing them of halting Kerala's development for 70 years. He touted the 'Modi guarantee' for fulfilling promises and said the people of Kerala are seeking a change in the upcoming polls.

LDF, UDF Stalled State's Development, People Want Change: Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of stalling state's development for 70 years, and said that people want change in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9.

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Speaking to ANI, he said that promises made by Congress in its manifesto for Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh haven't been fulfilled, while the BJP has delivered on the same. "Our promises always come with a Modi guarantee. Now, across the entire country, you can see that whenever we have released a manifesto with the Modi guarantee, we have fulfilled it. In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, the Congress released manifesto promises, and they haven't fulfilled them to this day, whereas the BJP has fulfilled what it promised. The development of Kerala was stalled for the past 70 years by the LDF-UDF through match-fixing. The people here are fed up with LDF-UDF, and they want change," Nabin told ANI.

BJP to Emerge as an Alternative in Kerala

The BJP chief was campaigning for VS Jithin Dev, who is contesting as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Karunagappally assembly constituency in the Kollam district.

He said that the BJP will establish itself as an alternative in Kerala since it has gained the trust of the people. "I don't get into the number of seats. The way youth and women are coming out in Kerala, trust in the BJP is visible on every seat. This time, the BJP will establish itself as an alternative in Kerala. In every state, we are campaigning strongly. We believe elections are a festival of democracy. In Kerala, with a vote share, we have also gained the trust of the people," Nabin said.

Kerala's Electoral Dynamics

The polling for Keralam assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Keralam has traditionally followed an alternating pattern of governance, switching between the LDF and the UDF every five years since 1982. This trend was broken in 2021 when the LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was re-elected for a second consecutive term. While the LDF and the UDF are frontrunners in the polls, the BJP will attempt to make a mark after its historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections. (ANI)