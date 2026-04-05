Ex-Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac asserts LDF's impending victory, attributing it to visible improvements in infrastructure and tourism. He highlights upgraded roads and a surge in coastal homestays as proof of development under the LDF government.

Former Kerala Finance Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Thomas Isaac on Saturday expressed confidence in the Left Democratic Front's (LDF), asserting that the LDF would secure victory due to visible improvements in infrastructure and tourism across the state.

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Citing upgraded roads and a surge in homestays along coastal regions, Isaac argued that such developments led to public support for continuity in governance. Speaking to ANI, Isaac said, "LDF is going to win this election. For a simple reason, you must have noticed the Keralam roads. They have become first grade. Today, we have been traversing the coastal area. I have come across a minimum of 250 homestays. These homestays have sprung up because of the infrastructure improvement that has taken place, and there are tourists walking to this area. So in every sector, there has been such a remarkable improvement that people want continuity to the government."

Isaac Rejects Alliance Claims

On Rahul Gandhi's remarks of "there is an alliance between BJP and Pinarayi Vijayan, he said," I can show you, almost every election since 1960, in some seat or other, there has been a deceitful alliance between BJP and Congress to defeat CPM."

Highlights on Infrastructure Development

He also addressed the claims from both the BJP and Congress that infrastructure development in Kerala was lacking. "I have been the Finance Minister for 10 years. I have been an MLA for 20 years. Now, the period from 2016 is a class apart. Currently, two lakh crores of infrastructure development is going on here. One lakh directly by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and the state government. And another lakh of investment that we have leveraged using KIIFB, including national highways. This is unprecedented. Let these projects be completed in a year or two, and Kerala would have," he stated.

Kerala Assembly Election 2026

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

LDF Alliance Composition

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). (ANI)