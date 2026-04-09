CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem urges Kozhikode voters to back the LDF, stating the alliance fulfilled 97% of its promises. He contrasted this with Congress's past failures and expressed confidence in the LDF's proven credibility with voters.

LDF Fulfilled 97% of Promises, a 'World Record'

CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem on Thursday appealed to voters, particularly in Kozhikode district, to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF), asserting that the ruling alliance has fulfilled the overwhelming majority of its electoral promises. Speaking to ANI here, Kareem said, "I appeal to the voters, particularly from Kozhikode district, to cast their vote in favour of LDF. LDF has proved its credibility by implementing all promises given during the election. Regarding the 2021 election, LDF promised a 700 program. Now, the government of Kerala, particularly the Chief Minister, has published the progress report. 97 percent of promises are being implemented, and others are in implementation. This is a world record regarding the political parties."

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Kareem Attacks Congress Record

He also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, questioning its governance track record at the national level. "The Indian National Congress has never implemented its electoral promises. You see, the 'Garibi Hatao', 'Bekari Hatao' was the slogan of Congress... but what they have done? During their rule... poverty and unemployment remained serious issues, while corporates increased profits and workers were denied fundamental rights," he alleged.

Reiterating confidence in the LDF, Kareem said, "Today in Kerala, voters are convinced that the LDF government is implementing all promises. The credibility is proved by the LDF government. So, everybody is prepared to vote in favour of LDF. I request all the voters to vote in favour of LDF." Kareem further informed that he would cast his vote at St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School in Devagiri, Kozhikode, at 8:30 am.

State Elections Underway

Polling began simultaneously in Kerala, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, marking a crucial phase in the ongoing electoral cycle. While Kerala is voting in a single phase for all 140 constituencies, Assam is witnessing polling across 126 seats, and Puducherry across 30 seats.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will vote later this month, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In Kerala, over 2.69 crore registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men, along with 277 voters in the third gender category. Nearly 4.24 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19 are participating, while over 2 lakh voters are aged above 85.

To facilitate voting, authorities have set up 30,471 polling stations across the state. Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar stated that approximately 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel have been deployed to ensure the seamless conduct of the election.

Votes for the Assembly elections will be counted on May 4. (ANI)