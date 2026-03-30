Delhi Police secured 5-day custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone, the 9th accused in a Lashkar terror module case. He allegedly handled the pasting of anti-India posters and a currency network spanning Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. He is a trained terrorist.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday granted five days custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone to the Special Cell of Delhi Police in a case linked to the pasting of anti-India posters at sensitive locations, through a Lashkar terror module.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vijayshree Rathod granted the custody after Delhi Police sought it to bust the network and identify other handlers.

International Currency Network Alleged

While seeking custody, Delhi Police told the court that Lone is allegedly involved in a currency network spanning Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal. A SIM card of Nepali origin has been recovered from him. Police said his custody is required to dismantle this network and identify other operatives.

Accused's Criminal History

Lone was arrested on Sunday in Delhi. Police informed the court that he is a trained terrorist who was earlier convicted in 2007 for possessing an AK-47 and a hand grenade. He was released from jail in 2018, following which he allegedly fled to Bangladesh.

Module Operations and Other Arrests

Delhi Police said that posters were pasted at sensitive locations, including the Supreme Court, on his instructions, and that recce was also carried out under his direction. He was handling the module, police said.

Lone is the ninth accused in the case. Earlier, eight operatives of the same module were arrested by Delhi Police, of whom seven were Bangladeshi nationals, and one was an Indian national. Foreign currency has also been recovered from the accused, police said.