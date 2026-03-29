DMK MP Kanimozhi asserted that schemes like laptops are investments, not freebies, while expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. CM Stalin unveiled a 'superstar' manifesto promising wide-ranging welfare and development.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Sunday emphasised that schemes like laptops for students aren't 'freebies' but investments in their future. Speaking to reporters on the party's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Kanimozhi said, "...If you're giving a laptop to a student, it is not a popular scheme. It is something to help the student develop themselves and connect to the next level of technology, which is a very important and integral part of their education...Why do you have to call it a freebie?... This is not a freebie. This is something which actually becomes an investment for somebody's future...We've never promised anything which is not possible...This time, the Chief Minister was very clear that we can only promise what we can deliver".

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Kanimozhi further expressed confidence in returning to power in the state by winning the upcoming elections. "We are definitely confident that we are coming back (to power) and we will be able to fulfil all these promises," Kanimozhi told ANI.

Stalin Unveils 'Superstar' Manifesto

Addressing the manifesto unveiling event in Chennai on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said, "DMK election manifesto has always been a 'hero,' but this time, it is a 'superstar'," highlighting that the document aims for a deeper impact and wider reach. CM Stalin said the manifesto focuses on "smart economic multipliers," ensuring monetary support boosts local economies, supports small businesses, enhances skills, and drives long-term outcomes, while maintaining a balance between development and welfare. He also emphasised a shift towards choice-based governance and long-term planning over short-term measures.

Key Promises for Women and Students

Among the key announcements, the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month with new beneficiaries added every year, while free bus travel for women under the Vidiyal Payanam scheme will continue. The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme will be expanded up to Class 8.

For families, an "Illa Tharasi" coupon worth Rs 8,000 will be provided to women for purchasing household items, and medical coverage will be extended up to Rs 10 lakh, including families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Pension for senior citizens, widows, and unmarried women above 50 years will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month.

Focus on Youth: Skills, Jobs, and Laptops

For youth, the government promises to provide skill training to five lakh individuals with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, while aiming to attract Rs 18 lakh crore in investments and create 50 lakh jobs over five years. Financial assistance for college-going students under Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be increased to Rs 1,500 per month, and 35 lakh free laptops will be distributed.

Commitments to the Farming Community

For farmers, the manifesto promises free modern electric pump sets without meters for over 20 lakh beneficiaries, along with an increase in procurement prices of paddy to Rs 3,500 per quintal and sugarcane to Rs 4,500 per tonne.

Major Housing and Infrastructure Projects

In housing and infrastructure, the government aims to build 10 lakh concrete houses under various schemes, allocate Rs 10,000 crore for rural roads, develop four global cities, and construct 50 Semmozhi Poongas across the state.

Enhanced Governance and Social Security

On governance, Stalin said people's demands registered under "Unga Kanava Sollunga" will be prioritised, while doorstep delivery of services will be ensured through "Ungaludan Stalin" and "Nalam Kaakkum Stalin" camps. He added that a single application will enable access to 1,000 government services, and the pension for differently abled persons will be increased to Rs 2,500 per month, with maintenance allowance raised to Rs 4,000 for severely affected individuals. (ANI)