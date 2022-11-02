Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has harshly criticised the BBMP for the number of fatalities caused by potholes. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Ashok Kinagi heard the plea.

The Karnataka High Court ordered the Chief Engineer of the National Highways Authority of India to inspect the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) pothole repair work in Bengaluru. The HC has harshly criticised the BBMP for the number of fatalities caused by potholes. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi heard the plea.

The HC order comes in response to recent fatal accidents in the city caused by potholes. The Karnataka High Court's division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the order while hearing an ongoing petition, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 7.

"We request the Chief Engineer of National Highways Authorities of India, either personally or through deputing senior official/engineer, to inspect the work of pothole repairs undertaken by BBMP by awarding the contract to private contractors, and work allotted to respondent 11," the bench said.

A container lorry crushed a biker on Bengaluru's pothole-ridden National Highway 48 last week. It was one of several incidents that occurred in October. In September, residents of Bengaluru devised a novel way to express their displeasure with the city's poor road conditions. The citizens geotagged a pothole on Google Maps, and it quickly started to receive reviews.

Also Read: Karnataka High Court orders BBMP to repair all potholes in 10 days

Also Read: Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

Also Read: Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details