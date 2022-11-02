Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru

    The Karnataka High Court has harshly criticised the BBMP for the number of fatalities caused by potholes. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Ashok Kinagi heard the plea.

    Karnataka HC orders NHAI chief engineer to inspect BBMP's pothole repair work in Bengaluru - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court ordered the Chief Engineer of the National Highways Authority of India to inspect the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) pothole repair work in Bengaluru. The HC has harshly criticised the BBMP for the number of fatalities caused by potholes. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi heard the plea.

    The HC order comes in response to recent fatal accidents in the city caused by potholes. The Karnataka High Court's division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the order while hearing an ongoing petition, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 7.

    "We request the Chief Engineer of National Highways Authorities of India, either personally or through deputing senior official/engineer, to inspect the work of pothole repairs undertaken by BBMP by awarding the contract to private contractors, and work allotted to respondent 11," the bench said.

    A container lorry crushed a biker on Bengaluru's pothole-ridden National Highway 48 last week. It was one of several incidents that occurred in October. In September, residents of Bengaluru devised a novel way to express their displeasure with the city's poor road conditions. The citizens geotagged a pothole on Google Maps, and it quickly started to receive reviews.

    Also Read: Karnataka High Court orders BBMP to repair all potholes in 10 days

    Also Read: Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Also Read: Karnataka: Bengaluru likely to receive moderate rain for rest of week; check details

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides AJR

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides

    Congress leader Nitin Raut sustains injuries after 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana AJR

    Congress' Nitin Raut sustains injuries after being 'pushed by cops' during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

    Homeopathy treatment effective for COVID-19 but ICMR best judge to decide: Delhi High Court AJR

    Homeopathy treatment effective for COVID-19 but ICMR best judge to decide: Delhi High Court

    We all witnessed what happened with GN Azad: Sachin Pilot after PM Modi praised Ashok Gehlot - adt

    We all witnessed what happened with GN Azad: Sachin Pilot after PM Modi praises Ashok Gehlot

    Work from home opt for car pools and more Delhi government suggests tips for clean air gcw

    Work from home, opt for car pools and more: Delhi govt suggests tips for clean air

    Recent Stories

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides AJR

    Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 10 crore of gangster Vikas Dubey, his aides

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Will paul Pogba absence hurt France? Hugo Lloris gives ultimate response snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will Pogba's absence hurt France? Lloris gives ultimate response

    Jennifer Lopez flaunts Mrs locket wearing a cleavage revealing seductive black lingerie drb

    Jennifer Lopez flaunts ‘Mrs’ locket, wearing a cleavage-revealing seductive black lingerie

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD rain song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani' is making fans crazy RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's BOLD rain song 'Tip Tip Barata Pani' is making fans crazy

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in Daiya Re Daiya grabs attention RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh’s SEXY dance moves with Pawan Singh in ‘Daiya Re Daiya’ grabs attention

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon