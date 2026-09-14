A landslide near Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Yatra route damaged the road. An SDRF-led team successfully evacuated over 6,500 stranded pilgrims and hundreds of animals despite challenging conditions. The route remains blocked due to rain.

Landslide Disrupts Kedarnath Yatra; Over 6,500 Rescued

A landslide near the Chirbasa helipad on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district partially damaged the road, leaving a large number of pilgrims unable to cross the stretch.

Following the information, an SDRF team from Sonprayag post, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, reached the spot immediately on the directions of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi. The SDRF team coordinated with the police, DDRF and local administration to carry out relief and rescue operations. Despite the challenging conditions, the team has been continuously assisting pilgrims in safely crossing the partially damaged stretch.

According to SDRF, "So far, more than 6,500 pilgrims have been safely evacuated from the affected stretch. In addition, around 600–700 horses and mules have also been safely moved across the route." SDRF personnel continue to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims and horses and mules with utmost promptness and dedication despite the difficult and risky conditions.

Meanwhile, the Kedarnath Dham route continued to remain blocked on Sunday after debris and stones fell near the Chirbasa Helipad amid continuous rain, prompting authorities to halt pilgrim movement along the route as a safety precaution. The Rudraprayag Police said the route was currently unsafe to clear due to ongoing rain and falling stones. Pilgrims heading to Kedarnath have been stopped at Sonprayag and Gaurikund, while those returning have been halted at Jungle Chatti.

Due to continuous rain in Rudraprayag town and other hilly areas of the district, water flow in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers increased last week.

District Launches Pothole-Free Road Campaign

Earlier in the day, the Rudraprayag district administration launched a pothole-free road campaign, aiming to repair all damaged roads in the district by October 15, officials said. The initiative is focused on ensuring smooth and hassle-free travel for pilgrims and locals.

Under the campaign, repair and maintenance work is being carried out across the district, with officials monitoring roads affected by potholes and prioritising critical stretches.

While speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) Vishal Mishra said instructions have been issued to ensure that all roads in the district are made pothole-free by the deadline. He directed officials to complete the tender process for pothole repairs by September 15, following which repair work will be completed by October 15.

"Instructions have been issued to ensure that all roads are made pothole-free by October 15. In this regard, I have directed the officials, held meetings with them, and obtained their action plans. Directives have been given to finalise the tenders for pothole repair by September 15, and the repair work will be completed by October 15," the District Magistrate said. (ANI)