The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, closed for the past 5 years, is now open. China has lifted the ban, allowing devotees to visit between June 30th and August 25th.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus. This journey requires permission from China, as the region is currently under its control. For the past 5 years, China had not granted permission to Indians for the pilgrimage, but this year, permission has been granted. The Ministry of External Affairs has started registration for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which will run from June 30th to August 25th. The last date for registration is May 13th. Here are 5 reasons why the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is significant for Hindus:

Abode of Shiva and Parvati

Numerous religious texts mention Mount Kailash. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati reside here. Therefore, it is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus. This sacred place is also known as Ashtapad, Ganparvat, and Rajatgiri. Many events described in religious scriptures, such as the beheading of Shri Ganesh and Lord Shiva humbling Ravana, are believed to have taken place here.

The City of Kubera

According to religious texts, Kubera, the lord of wealth, resides near Mount Kailash. His city is called Alakapuri. Kubera is both a devotee and a friend of Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva granted him this place near his own abode. It is also said that the Ganges descends from heaven onto the peak of Mount Kailash, where Lord Shiva gathers it in his matted locks and releases it as a pure stream on Earth.

Who Discovered Lake Manasarovar?

Besides Mount Kailash, the other most important place in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is Lake Manasarovar. Many beliefs are associated with this lake. In Satyuga, there was a very powerful king named Mandhata. It is said that he discovered this lake and also performed penance here. This shows that Lake Manasarovar has been a symbol of faith for Hindus for thousands of years.

Arjuna Conquered This Region

According to the Mahabharata, when the Pandavas performed the Rajasuya Yagna, Arjuna was sent in this direction. Arjuna defeated the kings of the entire region around Mount Kailash and collected taxes from them. At that time, the king of this region presented Arjuna with excellent horses, gold, gems, and black and white whisks made of yak tails.

Significance for Other Religions

Mount Kailash and the surrounding area are also very important for Buddhists. Lord Buddha is worshipped here as Dharmapala. It is believed that Buddha renounced his body at this place. Jains believe that their first Tirthankara, Rishabhdev, also left his body here. Guru Nanak Dev also spent some time here.



