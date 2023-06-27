Manipur violence: Women activists deliberately blocking routes, interfering in operations, claims Indian Army

In a video clip shared by the Indian Army, the officials alleged that women were interfering in operations during the day and at night, blocking movement of goods, and had even dug up the entry to the Assam Rifles base to delay troops.

The Indian Army has appealed for public help in order to restore calm, citing worry about women activists in Manipur who are blocking roads and interfering with security operations, making rapid replies impossible.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said, "Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to all sections of the population to support our endeavours in restoring peace."

In a 2-minute video released by the army, showed women activists allegedly assisted rioters in escaping, disrupted operations day and night, obstructed logistics movement, and dug up the entry to an Assam Rifles camp causing delays.

This development comes two days after a mob of around 1,500 people led by women in Imphal East refused to let the security forces take 12 men from the Meitei separatist group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). The standoff was resolved only when the men were handed over to the mob and allowed to go.

The video also showed visuals of women activists blocking the roads at Itham village in Imphal East on Saturday. It further purportedly showed visuals from June 23 from Uragpat and Yaiganpokpi, where shots were fired, and alleged that women were accompanying "armed rioters".

The clip also presented purported visuals from June 13 – when nine people were gunned down in what was the highest number of casualties in a single day since violence first broke out six weeks ago.