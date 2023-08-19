Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landslide havoc: Uttarakhand struggles with over 400 blocked roads, flood relief funds distributed

    As the state grapples with the overwhelming impact of excessive rainfall, Maharaj, entrusted with culture, tourism, and public works departments, emphasized the extensive harm sustained by roads and bridges across Uttarakhand.

    Landslide havoc: Uttarakhand struggles with over 400 blocked roads, flood relief funds distributed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 7:36 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing deluge brought on by the active monsoon, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday (August 19) highlighted the considerable destruction endured by the state. Speaking to a news agency, he underscored the concerted efforts of the Union government, which dispatched a team to assess the on-ground scenario amidst the rain and flooding.

    In this endeavor to mitigate the aftermath of the calamity, Dhami emphasized that his administration is consistently engaging with affected individuals, striving to restore normalcy and alleviate the adverse impacts of the disaster.

    

    The gravity of the situation was further illuminated by Uttarakhand cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj. He revealed that the state government has already extended immediate aid exceeding Rs 11 crore to those affected by the floods in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

    As the state grapples with the overwhelming impact of excessive rainfall, Maharaj, entrusted with culture, tourism, and public works departments, emphasized the extensive harm sustained by roads and bridges across Uttarakhand.

    Maharaj stressed the necessity of assessing the damage endured by residential and commercial structures, as well as agricultural fields in the affected districts. The widespread inundation and crop destruction underscore the far-reaching consequences of the inclement weather.

    

    Notably, the minister reported that a staggering 406 roads are presently obstructed due to landslides, rendering transportation challenging across Uttarakhand. Union Home Ministry data corroborates the gravity of the situation, revealing that monsoon floods and landslides have severely impacted seven districts within the state.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 7:36 PM IST
