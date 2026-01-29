A Delhi court has listed the Land for Job CBI case for trial, with evidence recording from March 9. Lalu Yadav and family were granted liberty to appear in February for the formal framing of charges in the alleged scam.

Trial to Begin in March, Charges to be Formally Framed

The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday listed the Land for Job CBI case for trial and directed the court to record Prosecution evidence from March 9 on a day-to-day basis. This case is linked with the alleged offence of providing Railway grade D jobs to candidates in lieu of Land.

Meanwhile, the court granted liberty to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, and Tej Pratap Yadav to appear in person between February 1 to 25 for formal framing of charges. The court directed them to give prior one day notice to the CBI before physical appearance. They had sought an exemption from Physical appearance on Thursday. However, MP Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav appeared physically and denied the charges framed against them.

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Vishal Gogne listed the matter for the recording of Prosecution evidence after formally framing the charges against other Accused persons.

Court's Rationale: 'Overarching Conspiracy' by Lalu and Family

On January 9, the court directed the framing of charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, and other Accused persons in the land-for-job scam Case.

While framing the charges, the court said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav and family acted as a syndicate." The court had discharged 52 accused persons, including CPOs and Railway officers. 5 Accused died during proceedings. The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 Accused persons.

Details of the CBI Chargesheet

The court framed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for conspiracy, Cheating, and the provision of the Act. While framing charges, the court had said that it found on the touchstone of suspicion that there existed an overarching conspiracy on the part of Lalu and Family. "Chargesheet strongly depicts the acquisition of the land in lieu of a job," the Special Judge said.

The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 persons as accused. However, 5 have died during the proceedings. 52 accsued have discharged.

CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D P Singh had submitted that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

Defense Arguments: Case Politically Motivated, No Evidence

During the arguements, Former Railway Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior counsel, Maninder Singh, argued that the land-for-job case is politically motivated. There is no evidence to show that jobs were given to candidates in lieu of land. There are sale deeds that show that land was purchased for Money.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh submitted that there was no violation of any rule regarding the appointment and that no jobs were given for land. It was also argued that Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav made no recommendation for any candidate. No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The senior counsel had further argued that no case of corruption was made out as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. There is no evidence against him. It was also argued that there was no evidence that any land was taken without compensation. The land was purchased.

'Land Was Purchased Legally': Rabri Devi's Counsel

Earlier during arguements on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected.

The senior advocate submitted that the CBI must prove corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration. He further submitted that the applicants had followed all due processes. Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected, he added. (ANI)