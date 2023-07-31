Lalu Yadav, family's assets worth Rs 6 crore seized in land-for-jobs scam case

In yet another setback for Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 6 crore of Bihar's former Chief Minister in land-for-job scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized assets worth Rs 6 crore of RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his family were seized in an alleged corruption case. The case concerns suspected railway appointments granted in exchange for land donations or sales to Yadav's family between 2004 and 2009. The assets include Lalu Yadav family properties in Delhi and Patna, including a residential house in New Friends Colony.

Yadav served as the Union Railway Minister during this time. The Yadav family and their allies reportedly received the positions in exchange for land pieces that were given to them or sold to them for a discount.

The ED had questioned former Bihar chief minister and Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi for about five hours on May 18 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.

Earlier, the CBI, which is also investigating the case, filed the first charge sheet in the case in October last year. On July 3, the central agency filed the second charge sheet in the case, but first in which Tejashwi Yadav has been named as an accused. The agency had registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Lalu Prasad and 15 others.

In addition to the terms of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the accused have also been charged under parts of the Indian Penal Code that deal with criminal conspiracy, deception, and other offences.

