    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal sentenced to 10 years in prison in attempt to murder case

    Speaking to a news agency, Faizal said that it was a "politically motivated" case and he would file an appeal in the higher court soon. Sayeed represented the island for 10 terms before passing away in 2005.

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    A court in Lakshadweep on Wednesday (January 11) sentenced as many as four people, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal to 10 years jail in connection with an attempted murder case.

    Lawyers associated with the case said the District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts in the attempt to murder case registered against them in 2009.

    It is reportedly said that the MP and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister PM Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

    Speaking to a news agency, Faizal said that it was a "politically motivated" case and he would file an appeal in the higher court soon. Sayeed represented the island for 10 terms before passing away in 2005.

    Among those who are alleged to have taken part includes Faizal, his brothers and several others. In the brutal attack, Salleh was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a private hospital in Kochi.

    As Faizal is a serving Lok Sabha member and the punishment exceeding two years, if he does not challenge this verdict and get a relief from the Kerala High Court, his political future could be jeopardised.

