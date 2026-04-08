Ladakh's UT Administration has started a unique experimental project to plant bamboo and flowering trees like Gulmohar in Leh for the first time. This initiative aims to enhance floral diversity and coincides with a major boost in air connectivity.

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday shared that the UT Administration has undertaken a "unique" initiative of planting bamboo and flowering trees like Gulmohar, Jacaranda, Bougainvillea and Amaltas for the first time in Leh. In an X post, Saxena said he was pleased to share about the project and provided further details.

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A Unique Green Initiative

"The saplings brought in from Delhi, were kept under controlled conditions for 10 days, to acclimatise in Ladakh's climate and, thereafter, planted in and around Lok Niwas, on an experimental basis. A team of horticulture experts will be monitoring the growth of the saplings."

"The initiative aims at enriching the floral diversity of Ladakh, besides enhancing the green aesthetics of the region and promoting environmental sustainability, the post said.

Ladakh Enhances Air Connectivity to Boost Tourism

The Lieutenant Governor on Sunday said that Ladakh is set to welcome a larger number of visitors with a significant boost in air connectivity, as the tourist season begins.

Highlighting the improved infrastructure, the LG said that flight operations at Leh Airport have increased from 8 to 18 flights per day as of April 2, enhancing connectivity with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar and Chandigarh.

He further stated that two additional flights are expected to commence operations soon, offering greater flexibility for travellers planning their visit to the region.

Boosting Local Economy and Welcoming Visitors

The increase in flight operations is expected to significantly boost tourist footfall, strengthen Ladakh's tourism sector, and generate local employment opportunities. The administration aims to position Ladakh as a convenient and sought-after tourist destination.

The Lieutenant Governor also encouraged tourists to visit Ladakh this season for an unforgettable experience. (ANI)