Ladakh is set to get its first medical college in Leh, which will become operational from the 2027-28 academic year. Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the approval from the Union Health Ministry and a one-time relaxation in recruitment norms.

Ladakh’s first medical college in Leh is set to become operational from the 2027-28 academic year after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved its operationalisation, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Tuesday. "Ladakh’s first medical college in Leh is all set to become a reality, with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare approving the operationalisation of the medical college, starting from the academic year 2027-28," Saxena said on X.

Relaxation in Norms for Recruitment

Saxena thanked Union Health Minister JP Nadda for granting a one-time relaxation from the requirement of 80 per cent infrastructure completion before recruitment of faculty and support staff. "I sincerely thank Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @JPNadda ji for taking cognisance of my request and granting a one-time relaxation from 80% completion of the infrastructure before initiating recruitment of faculty and support staff," he said.

"This crucial intervention allows us to initiate staggered, preparatory recruitment for 103 sanctioned regular posts, right away, even as the construction of our dedicated academic infrastructure progresses," Saxena added.

A Boost to Regional Healthcare and Education

Describing the approval as a fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor said the medical college would expand opportunities for local youth to pursue medical education closer to home and strengthen the region's healthcare ecosystem. "This approval fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh. It will expand opportunities for our youth to pursue quality medical education close to home and significantly boost the long-term healthcare ecosystem across the region," Saxena said.

"The UT Administration will ensure all necessary arrangements to welcome our first batch of medical students," he added. (ANI)